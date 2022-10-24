Leslie Jordan, Actor on ‘Will & Grace‘ and ’Call Me Kat,’ Dies at 67

Leslie Jordan, the impish character actor perhaps best known for his Emmy-winning turn as Beverley Leslie, the cynical foil to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker, on Will & Grace, has died. He was 67.

Jordan was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood on Monday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was declared dead at the scene. He could have suffered a medical emergency beforehand.

The goofy Jordan recurs as Phil, the gay baker at the café owned by Mayim Bialik’s character, on the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, which returned for its third season last month. He has appeared in all five of the new season’s episodes so far.

His other recent work includes turns on FX’s American Horror Story — playing different characters over three seasons — and on the 2018-19 Fox sitcom The Cool Kids.

The 4-foot-11 Jordan, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, first appeared as Beverley during the third season of NBC’s Will & Grace and returned for the show’s reboot in 2017, appearing on 17 episodes of the series in all.

He also recurred from 1993-95 as Lonnie Garr on the Linda Bloodworth-Thomason-Harry Thomason created CBS series Hearts Afire, starring John Ritter and Markie Post.

He played Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram on the stage and reprised the character for the 2000 indie film written and directed by Del Shores and for a 2008 series. Both the movie and TV show featured Olivia Newton-John.

He also stood out as the newspaper editor Mr. Blackly in The Help (2011), directed by Tate Taylor.

Leslie Allen Jordan was born on April 29, 1955, in Memphis. His father, a lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Army, was killed in a plane crash in Mississippi when he was only 11.

He moved to Los Angeles in 1982, appeared on an episode of The Fall Guy in 1986 and in the Richard Pryor movie Moving On in 1987.

Jordan’s résumé also included regular or recurring stints on The People Next Door, Top of the Heap, Reasonable Doubts, Bodies of Evidence, Boston Public, Boston Legal, Con Man and Living the Dream.

His popularity grew during the pandemic, when his silly Instagram posts grew his followers to 5.8 million. He recently rang in the new year with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on CNN, appeared on Fox’s The Masked Singer and guest-hosted on The Talk.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said David Shaul, his agent, said in a statement. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”