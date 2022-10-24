‘Call Me Kat’ Pauses Production as Leslie Jordan Is Remembered By Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and More Following Sudden Death

Following his sudden passing, tributes are flooding in for Leslie Jordan, the beloved Emmy-winning character actor — known for memorable roles ranging from Will & Grace, American Horror Story and the currently airing Call Me Kat — who entertained millions with his social media videos at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan, 67, was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood on Monday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was declared dead at the scene.

Call Me Kat has paused production. Jordan, who was a series regular in the Mayim Bialik-starring comedy, had filmed nine episodes, five of which have aired so far, and was slated to appear in all of the episodes in the current season.

In a statement from the network to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox Entertainment said they were “shocked and devastated” by the actor and comedian’s tragic passing.

“Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years,” read the statement. “He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

Producers Warner Bros. added that the studio is “devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe.”

The 4-foot-11 Jordan, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, first appeared as Beverley Leslie, a foil to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker, during the third season of Will & Grace. He also returned for the beloved show’s reboot in 2017, appearing on 17 series episodes.

“My heart is broken,” wrote Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, who went toe-to-toe with Jordan as Jack during Jordan’s multi-year run, on social media. “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.”

Erick McCormack, who starred as Will, posted that he was “crushed” to learn about the news: “The funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon.”

Jordan’s other credits included the ’90s CBS series Hearts Afire, the 2000 Sordid Lives play and later film and series, 2011’s The Help, multiple seasons on American Horror Story, and the 2018-19 Fox sitcom The Cool Kids. Jordan’s résumé also includes 1897’s Moving On, and the original Murphy Brown and Boston Legal series, as well as more recent appearances in the unscripted space on RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Talk and The Masked Singer.

During the pandemic, his entertaining video posts grew his Instagram account to 5.8 million followers.

Quinta Bronson, showrunner of Abbot Elementary who shares a stage with Call Me Kat, wrote on Twitter that “one of my greatest joys was meeting Leslie in the hallway for the first time a few weeks ago.” Patton Oswalt shared one of Jordan’s TikTok videos along with several broken hearts and Jackée Harry shared a clip of Jordan on The Cool Kids. Actors and hosts such as Billy Eichner, Lynda Carter, Dustin Lance Black and more also praised Jordan as a queer icon and thanked him for lifting spirits amid the pandemic.

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

My heart is breaking. Just learned that my brilliant old friend, LESLIE JORDAN, is no longer with us. Rest in peace my sweet southern sister. Your boundless joy will be deeply missed. 💔 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) October 24, 2022

I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan was a light in this world. He was pure love and joy and we were lucky to have him among us. Truly heartbreaking — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) October 24, 2022

No,No,No.

This news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so,so saddened by this news. 🖤 https://t.co/9nXnVRHWQR — Hannah Waddingham. (@hanwaddingham) October 24, 2022

I’m so sad to read the news of Leslie Jordan’s passing. He was such a pleasure to work with on my first TV series, Reasonable Doubts. He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to. He exuded JOY and LAUGHTER. RIP dear Leslie #LeslieJordan pic.twitter.com/WgmTZjEReG — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) October 24, 2022

Completely heartbroken. 💔



Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

Devastated to find out that Leslie Jordan has passed. He was such a queer icon to me. My first exposure to him was in one of my favorite movies Sordid Lives! I literally just saw him a few weeks ago in LA. 😢 my thoughts are with the people he was close to! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rv1nhXtLDR — Trinity The Tuck 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TrinityTheTuck) October 24, 2022

I am so, so sad to hear about Leslie Jordan’s passing. Such an icon and friend to me in my life, even if we never even met. He was unabashedly southern & queer, two things that don’t always go hand in hand. His ownership of exactly who he was made it easier for me to do the same. — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

From the first time I saw him on an episode of Murphy Brown in 1989, he was hysterically hilarious. So grateful for the 33+ years of laughter from this deeply gifted man. Thank you Leslie Jordan. 🙏#RIP 💔

https://t.co/RvpNJoz8Zt — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan was as talented and genuine as they come. What a ray of sunshine. This is just terrible. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) October 24, 2022

The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022

This is so heartbreaking. Your star shined bright no matter where you were on screen and even moreso off. You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present. To a lived fully! RIP LESLIE JORDAN https://t.co/i7e5lzVTvo — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 24, 2022

I am gutted by this news. @thelesliejordan was a walking ball of love. I don’t know how to process this. He was always so full of joy and LIFE. I just…😔#RIPLeslieJordan 💔



"Will & Grace" and" The Help" star, dies at 67 https://t.co/hSSXDgnUZ1 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 24, 2022

No!!! Not Leslie Jordan. Oh God. Why does every day of the week have to suck? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 24, 2022