‘Call Me Kat’ Pauses Production as Leslie Jordan Is Remembered By Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and More Following Sudden Death

Following his sudden passing, tributes are flooding in for Leslie Jordan, the beloved Emmy-winning character actor — known for memorable roles ranging from Will & Grace, American Horror Story and the currently airing Call Me Kat — who entertained millions with his social media videos at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan, 67, was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood on Monday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was declared dead at the scene.
Call Me Kat has paused production. Jordan, who was a series regular in the Mayim Bialik-starring comedy, had filmed nine episodes, five of which have aired so far, and was slated to appear in all of the episodes in the current season.
In a statement from the network to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox Entertainment said they were “shocked and devastated” by the actor and comedian’s tragic passing.
“Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years,” read the statement. “He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”
Producers Warner Bros. added that the studio is “devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe.”
The 4-foot-11 Jordan, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, first appeared as Beverley Leslie, a foil to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker, during the third season of Will & Grace. He also returned for the beloved show’s reboot in 2017, appearing on 17 series episodes.
“My heart is broken,” wrote Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, who went toe-to-toe with Jordan as Jack during Jordan’s multi-year run, on social media. “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.”
Erick McCormack, who starred as Will, posted that he was “crushed” to learn about the news: “The funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon.”
Jordan’s other credits included the ’90s CBS series Hearts Afire, the 2000 Sordid Lives play and later film and series, 2011’s The Help, multiple seasons on American Horror Story, and the 2018-19 Fox sitcom The Cool Kids. Jordan’s résumé also includes 1897’s Moving On, and the original Murphy Brown and Boston Legal series, as well as more recent appearances in the unscripted space on RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Talk and The Masked Singer.
During the pandemic, his entertaining video posts grew his Instagram account to 5.8 million followers.
Quinta Bronson, showrunner of Abbot Elementary who shares a stage with Call Me Kat, wrote on Twitter that “one of my greatest joys was meeting Leslie in the hallway for the first time a few weeks ago.” Patton Oswalt shared one of Jordan’s TikTok videos along with several broken hearts and Jackée Harry shared a clip of Jordan on The Cool Kids. Actors and hosts such as Billy Eichner, Lynda Carter, Dustin Lance Black and more also praised Jordan as a queer icon and thanked him for lifting spirits amid the pandemic.
See the tributes, as they come in, below.
