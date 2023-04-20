Brie Larson Is a Scientist Turned TV Cooking Show Host in ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Trailer

Brie Larson is welcoming viewers to a new kind of cooking show in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry.

The drama series, starring and executive produced by Larson and based on the best-selling novel of the same name from author Bonnie Garmus, debuts on the streamer this fall.

Set in the early 1950s, Larson portrays Elizabeth Zott, who is forced to put her dream of being a scientist on hold amid dealing with a patriarchal society and the norms that women are meant to be housewives. After Elizabeth is fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show. But rather than showcase recipes, Elizabeth aims to show a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men tuning in — that the status quo can be changed as she craves to return to the lab.

The trailer teases Larson’s Elizabeth being told she’s “one of the smartest people” in the lab and little girls watch in awe while seeing her host the show onscreen.

“Welcome viewers. My name is Elizabeth Zott and this is Supper at Six,” Larson says.

Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann also star.

Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner of Lessons in Chemistry. The series is produced by Aggregate Films and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produce for Aggregate Films while Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

Gamus’ Lessons in Chemistry novel is a New York Times bestseller and previous Good Morning America Book Club pick.