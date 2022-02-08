Lester Holt to Interview President Biden During NBC Super Bowl Pregame Show

President Biden will once again sit for an interview to air during the Super Bowl pregame show on NBC.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will interview Biden in Virginia on Thursday, with excerpts to air that evening on Nightly News and Friday morning on Today. The full interview will air during the Super Bowl pregame show at an exact time to be determined.

The interview will be Biden’s first of 2022, and his first formal interview since marking one year in office.

The Super Bowl presidential interview is a relatively recent tradition, with President George W. Bush doing it some years, and President Barack Obama turning it into an annual affair. President Donald Trump also participated when Fox and CBS had the rights to the Super Bowl, though he skipped 2018 when NBC hosted the big game.

In 2021, just a few weeks after taking office, Biden was interviewed on CBS by Norah O’Donnell.

Super Bowl LVI is set to be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Feb. 13, with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals vying for the Lombardi Trophy.