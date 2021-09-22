‘Let the Right One In’ Scores Showtime Series Order

Beloved Swedish vampire tale Let the Right One In is officially moving forward with its third adaptation.

Showtime has handed out a 10-episode series order to the drama starring Demian Bichir (A Better Life, The Bridge). The series, from writer and showrunner Andrew Hinderaker, marks the first time the story about a father and his 12-year-old vampire daughter is being made for TV and joins the 2008 Swedish film and 2010 U.S. remake.

Production on Let the Right One In, which, like the movies, is based on the 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, will begin in early 2022 in New York City. A premiere date has not yet been determined.

Bichir stars in the series alongside Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas) and Jacob Buster (Colony). Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series) plays Bichir’s vampire offspring. Hinderaker, who previously worked on Showtime’s Penny Dreadful, executive produces along with Seith Mann (Homeland, Blindspotting), who directed the pilot and is expected to helm subsequent episodes. The drama is produced by Tomorrow Studios (Cowboy Bebop, Snowpiercer) with the company’s Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also serving as executive producers.

Tomorrow Studios has been trying to bring Let the Right One In to TV since 2015, when Adelstein and Clemens previously developed a version for A&E with Teen Wolf‘s Jeff Davis on board to pen the script. A&E, which is no longer in the scripted originals business, landed the drama following a bidding war with Showtime. That project eventually moved to Warner-backed TNT a year later with Kristoffer Joner attached to star. It never moved forward.

Showtime ultimately bought Let the Right One In back in March, handing out a pilot order for the genre drama after landing the rights with a cast-contingent order. Let the Right One In arrives after Showtime saw its big-swing genre drama Halo move to corporate sibling streamer Paramount+. The premium cable network’s scripted roster also includes the revivals of Dexter and The L Word, Ripley, Black Monday, Billions, The Chi, City on a Hill, Emma Stone’s Safdie brothers comedy The Curse, anthology First Ladies, American Rust, Yellowjackets, American Gigolo, Three Women and Paramount+ transfer The M an Who Fell to Earth, among others.



