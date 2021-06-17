Showtime’s ‘Let the Right One In’ Casts Its Young Lead (Exclusive)

Showtime’s Let the Right One In pilot has cast its young star.

Madison Taylor Baez will star opposite Demián Bichir in the long-gestating adaptation of the Swedish vampire drama, which has also enlisted Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Jacob Buster (Colony) and Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas).

Currently in the pilot stage, the potential series is based on the 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and 2008 film from the scribe, Let the Right One In centers on a father (Bichir) and his 12-year-old daughter whose lives were changed a decade earlier when she was turned into a vampire.

Baez — who played a young Selena in the Netflix scripted entry Selena: The Series — will play the lead role of the daughter, Eleanor. After she was bitten by a mysterious creature, Eleanor and her father, Mark, were forced to live in the shadows and commit shameful acts to keep her alive. When she returns to New York City, Eleanor meets a friend who reignites her desire to regain her humanity, even as her condition brings out an animalistic power.

Carroll will play Zeke Dawes, the charismatic owner of a successful restaurant and one of Mark’s oldest confidants as well as one of the few people who know about Eleanor’s condition.

Buster will play Peter, who suffers the same affliction as Eleanor. When his father tests a potential cure on him that backfires, a terrifying monster is unleashed.

Foreman will play Isaiah, the quiet, sensitive, and small for his age kid who loves magic and is an easy target for the other boys at school. He does find a true friend in Eleanor, but has no idea the threat she poses.

They join a cast that also includes Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power) and Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot).

Andrew Hinderaker (Away, Penny Dreadful) is writing the script and serves as showrunner. Bichir produces. Seith Mann (Homeland, Blindspotting) is on board to direct the pilot. Tomorrow Studios, the company overseen by Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements that was behind the previous effort to mount Let the Right One In at A&E, also exec produce.

In addition to playing the role of young Selena in Selena: The Series, Baez co-starred in the short film The Tooth Racket and was featured on Kids Say the Darndest Things. Baez is repped by Schuller Talent and Paradigm.

Carroll’s credits include The Leftovers, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, The Walking Dead, Sacred Lies and Lucifer. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Susanna Griffith Talent.

Buster counts Colin in Black & White and Ballers among his credits. He’s with A3 Artists Agency.

Foreman appeared in Merry Switchmas. He’s with CGEM Talent, Meyer & Downs and East Coast Talent.