LeVar Burton Addresses School Book Banning Campaigns in ‘Daily Show’ Appearance: “Read the Books They Don’t Want You To”

LeVar Burton urged viewers to “read banned books” in response to ongoing and growing challenges to books in public schools across the nation during Tuesday night’s episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Appearing remotely, the beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation actor dropped in at the backend of a Daily Show segment about the”latest culture war that’s tearing America apart.” Riffing off of Burton’s old Reading Rainbow set-up, Burton is seen sitting in a room as he shows three various books for kids, all of which have been banned or challenged in efforts by adults to restrict what all children can access and read.

“I am so excited to read with you today,” the actor-director begins. “Our first selection is called Rosa, and it’s the story of Rosa Parks.”

Burton is then quickly cut off as the screen cuts out and a single message appears telling viewers to stand by in light of a content violation. When Burton reappears, he explains that “as it turns out that book is banned because reading about segregation is divisive, but since almost any book with black people these days is considered divisive, here’s one that doesn’t have any people in it at all.” The second title the former Reading Rainbow host features is And Tango Makes Three, a picturebook about two male penguins who adopt and raise a baby penguin.

“Both penguins are boys,” he says before the staticky screen appears once again. “Well, I’m told that that book is also banned because of sexual perversion, which is weird because there’s no sex in the book at all.”

“Y’all they adopted the baby!” he continues. “What do you guys want? A mommy and Daddy penguin so the kids can make sure that the penguins are knocking boots?”

To put it over the edge, the final selection is the Dr. Seuss classic Hop on Pop, which was involved in a 2014 challenge, revealed by the Toronto Public Library in a release of its annual review committee notes. The request to ban the children’s book was made by a local father for “encourag[ing] children to use violence against their fathers,” according to TIME magazine.

“You got to be kidding me!” Burton says in response to the challenge. “All right. There are plenty of books to choose from. But you know what? No. Read the books they don’t want you to. That’s where the good stuff is,” he says before hearing police sirens.

“Oh shit. They’re coming. Read banned books!” he says before disappearing off screen.

Book bans and challenges have been an ongoing issue in the U.S, with the American Library Association publishing annual lists of the most challenged books, many of which frequently explore topics like race and LGBTQ identity. But the kind of national campaigns, a notable element of the 1950s McCarthyism era, that are happening now have made an aggressive resurgence. The current trend, largely dominated by right-wing Americans and conservative politicians, is something Noah says “has gotten out of control.”

“I can’t believe these people want to ban a Michelle Obama biography. It’s a biography. That totally gives away the game that this is more about ginning up a culture war than protecting kids,” Noah says.

At other points in the 10-minute Tuesday night segment, he acknowledges that “they’re banning books about race, gender, sexuality, emotions, history — guys, that’s all books,” and says that the bans are actually about “keeping the culture war going for political benefit.”

“You don’t just have Republicans in dozens of states around the country suddenly realizing, all at the same time, that there are books that they want to ban in their libraries,” he says. “Come on. It’s happening because they think it’s a winning issue, or at least they think it’s more of a winning issue than Trump is secretly still the president.”

Noah even directly addresses legislation put forth by Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge back in December 2021, which would enable parents to not only challenge books in public schools but set a $10,000 bounty that could be collected by them each day that successfully banned book remains on a public school library’s shelves.

“It’s one thing for parents to be upset about a book that their kid is reading at school. But once you offer a $10,000 bounty, think about what you’re doing there. Now, you’re using money to just try and stir up shit,” he says. “I mean, of course, people are gonna start combing the shelves for anything that might payout. $10,000 is a lot of money. Ten thousand dollars for banning a book is more than most authors made for writing that book!

“t’s happening in schools, and who knows if it’ll even stop there?” Noah wonders at the end of the segment. “Because maybe it’ll start in schools but pretty soon, any place that kids go to to find books could become a target.”