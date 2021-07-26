LeVar Burton Makes ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Debut: “I’m Proud to Be Here to Honor Alex’s Legacy”

LeVar Burton has made his hosting debut on Jeopardy!

After thousands of fans lobbied online for the former Reading Rainbow host and Star Trek: The Next Generation actor to replace the late Alex Trebek, Burton was announced in the lineup of guest hosts, which have also included Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Following the announcement that he would take on hosting duties, Burton tweeted in response to the support from the Change.org petition: “I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.”

When Burton took the Jeopardy! stage Monday night, he continued to express his thanks and gratitude. “As a longtime viewer of the show, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to guest host Jeopardy! And I’m proud to be here to honor Alex’s legacy, and I’m gonna do my best to ensure that these talented Jeopardy! contestants enjoy their moment here as well,” he said before kicking off the game with contestants.

.@levarburton is excited to start the week as our next guest host! pic.twitter.com/sUSfZCApF2 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 26, 2021

Ahead of his debut Monday night, Burton has been vocal about his dream of hosting the long-running game show. In 2013, Burton revealed that his “dream job” would be to host. He’s also later tweeted, “Not gonna lie, I feel like I’ve been preparing my whole life to occupy the @Jeopardy host podium when Alex retires.”