‘LFG’ Producer Abby Greensfelder Wants More Thorough Storytelling for Women

After more than a decade of showcasing women wrestling with what to wear down the aisle on TLC behemoth Say Yes to the Dress, veteran producer Abby Greensfelder is taking a somewhat different approach to female-focused storytelling with her new venture.

Greensfelder, who started in unscripted programming at Discovery before co-founding Say Yes shingle Half Yard Productions in 2006, launched Everywoman Studios in 2019 — and, thanks in part to the halo of Olympic interest, her first project is currently being plugged on the HBO Max landing page. Documentary foray LFG, short for “Let’s Fucking Go,” follows the U.S. women’s soccer player lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation for pay discrimination. Their ongoing quest for parity with their less-decorated male counterparts received little recognition before the film premiered at Tribeca in June before dropping on the streamer.

As the U.S. women continue their Tokyo play, Greensfelder spoke with THR about choosing their story as the first project at her new company, the lack of premium content targeting middle America and where she plans to take her new venture.

Did you want your first project at Everywoman to be a calling card like this or did the timing just work out?

I had just set up Everywoman Studios in spring of 2019 with the express purpose of telling stories by and about women, especially in spaces where we don’t see women. Sports is one of those spaces. In March of that year, the women came out and sued their employer. It was front page of The New York Times, but then nobody was really telling the story. Why not? Well, they were suing US Soccer, which kind of controls access to games, the players, et cetera. And they don’t want to tell the story about the lawsuit.

It’s broader than a soccer story. It felt like a story of the moment. So after gaining some context and access, I went to Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine. Then, we just kind of got into it. This story had already started. We had to embed ourselves with these women, gain their trust while the story was developing — which was challenging.



I’m assuming the U.S. Team’s showing at the Tokyo Olympics has been a boon to exposure.

With steamers, it can feel like you’re dropping it into a vast digital ocean. But, with the Olympics, we’re still getting a ton of interest in the movie. We’re doing some additional festivals and screenings, because we own the movie and we’re selling it internationally. I’m hopeful that there will be real sustained interest, because this isn’t a story that just goes away after an event has happened. And, as we say in the film, the story isn’t done either.

You sold your first company, Half-Yard Productions, to Red Arrow just as so many independent reality TV producers were being acquired by bigger European companies for huge sums of money. Do you think something like that could happen again?

There was just a huge amount of volume and not a lot of producers set up to deliver that volume. They also had the taste and the understanding of what the audience wanted. That first bunch of people who were conditioned to be super-suppliers all came to market and matured at the same time. There was a lot of business being done. The business has changed, though. I think the second wave of this will be the producers supplying the streamers, because more distribution power is being consolidated with the streamers.

Did you ever cross paths with David Zaslav when you were at Discovery?

When I left in 2006, I was really in charge of production and programming and development of the content side of the male-skewing channels, interestingly enough. I left right before Zaslav came in and the company went public. What I will say about Discovery, everybody always underestimates that they get the audience. From the very beginning, Discovery was obsessed with knowing their audience. They were better marketers, packagers and distributors than they were being relied on production community to make the content. They were very good at was knowing the lane of their audiences, which were not coastal. If you look at the premium content business, a lot of it services the coasts. I see big potential in servicing the mass audience with premium content and stories. LFG is a story for big audiences.

What’s a premium unscripted show that you think engages the whole country?

One good example, and it’s part of the reason I think it came back, is Queer Eye. That was the first show on Bravo that wasn’t just coastal but also C and D counties. Everybody loved that show. When Netflix brought it back, retooled it, it’s still a premium — but it reaches that mass audience. Those are the kinds of things we need more of. And there’s a real market for it now, because streamers service all audiences.

I realize that everyone likes to say they’re following the Hello Sunshine model, but who are you looking to as a good blueprint for Everywoman Studios?

Right, and selling to Apple for a billion dollars? [laughs] I follow people who are really mining the content deserts, where stories aren’t being told. I’m also looking to develop voices, people like Brene Brown, who’s a bestselling writer with a huge following. It’s not just women, but that’s her core. I’ve always seen the potential for female audiences because they were under-monetized for so long. When I was at Discovery, they were selling the female audience at a mass discount from how it was selling the male audience. That was in my 20s. I’m now in my late 40s, so I think that some of that has caught up.

I really hope that I don’t offend you by saying that I’ve never watched an episode of Say Yes to the Dress.

Do not worry. But Say Yes is like the perfect guilty pleasure show. If you have a boring rainy day, check it out.

Having not watched it, how does the sort of bridezilla narrative jibe with the feminist ethos of your new company?

It’s the first show I developed and sold at Half Yard. I created this show. Anyone who knows me knows that I was the girl who played sports. I’ve always been practical. When it was time for my wedding, I went in and said, “Show me four, I’ll pick one.” So, for me to be the one that developed this princess worship show is incredibly funny. But I do think that it’s a surprisingly nuanced show. It’s not a show about wedding dresses. It’s about a rite of passage. Women see themselves in that moment. I think the show celebrates that for what it is. Over time, we’ve shown how that rite of passage gets reinterpreted for women. It meets people where they are in that moment and doesn’t trying to make it something it’s not. I think good stories do that.

You’re currently prepping a series about grandmas teaching people how to cook, yes?

There’s a company in New York called League of Kitchens that was started by a woman [Lisa Gross], who’s half-Korean and half Hungarian-Jewish. She grew up with these two influences and ended up graduating college and wanting to learn to cook. Her Korean grandma who helped to raise her had passed. And she found herself not knowing how to cook these recipes because Korean grandma always told her to go study, get out of the kitchen. So, she went about finding a Korean grandma in New York who could teach her how to cook these self-taught, passed down recipes. That basically became the idea to start this company, which is about hiring immigrant grandmas from all over the world and having them teach you cooking courses in their walk-up apartments in Queens and Brooklyn. It’s what we all need now.