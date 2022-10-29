Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill for ‘The Witcher’ Season 4

The Witcher is returning to Netflix for a fourth season, but with a new lead playing Geralt of Rivia.

The streamer announced Saturday that Henry Cavill is exiting the fantasy series after three seasons in the main role, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as the character. The third season is expected to debut next year.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said in a statement. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

This major change for the show that’s based on author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series follows Cavill’s return to the DC film fray as Superman, which was teased with a mid-credits cameo in the recently released Black Adam. He stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2, hitting Netflix on Nov. 4.

For his part, Hemsworth said he is “over the moon” to be stepping in as Geralt of Rivia. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” Hemsworth’s statement read. “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Hemsworth, best known for playing Gale in the Hunger Games franchise, has recent credits in such films as Arkansas, Killerman and Isn’t It Romantic.

In The Hollywood Reporter’s cover story with Cavill from November 2021, the star said he planned to follow through with The Witcher series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s aim to have the show last at least seven seasons. “Absolutely,” Cavill said at the time about staying with the series. “As long as we can keep telling great stories which honor Sapkowski’s work.”