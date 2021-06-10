Liam Neeson Shuts Down ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Rumors

Liam Neeson seemed to make it clear that he will not appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi — but he may have just been being coy.

The Oscar-nominated actor on Wednesday dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss his new Netflix film The Ice Road when he was pushed by the late-night host as to whether he would appear in the Star Wars series, starring his Phantom Menace castmate Ewan McGregor

“I heard Ewan McGregor was going to do a series,” Neeson said. “No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.” He then insinuated that they could not afford him to be in the series. Kimmel somewhat took him at his word, but pointed out that seasoned screen veteran could just as easily be lying through his teeth.

Of course, Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn was killed in the 1999 Star Wars installment, but he could easily come back to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as a Force ghost to offer his former Jedi Padawan guidance.

In past interviews, Neeson said he was pleased with The Phantom Menace, despite the criticism the film received. “I like the film. I am proud of it and proud to have been a part of it,” Neeson told Andy Cohen in an interview last year. “I got to be a Jedi. I got to play with those wonderful lightsabers and stuff. It was terrific, Andy, it really was.”

Watch Neeson’s full Kimmel interview below.