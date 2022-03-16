This Week in TV: ‘Life & Beth,’ ‘WeCrashed,’ ‘American Song Contest’

The coming week brings Amy Schumer’s return to TV, another show in the burgeoning trend of “limited series about 2010s fraudsters” and Michael Bolton in a stateside version of Eurovision. A comic-book series exec produced by Ava DuVernay and the return of Fox’s 911 are also on tap.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials for March 16-22. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Soon to be Oscars host (and recent THR cover subject) Amy Schumer created and stars in Life & Beth. It’s a sizable switch from her stand-up comedy and movies like Trainwreck — but more in keeping with the very personal stories she’s told via recent unscripted TV projects. She plays the title character, who returns to her childhood home to sort out her life and flashes back to her middle-school self (Violet Young plays younger Beth) to see how she got where she is now.

The half-hour dramedy, which also stars Michael Cera as Beth’s potential new love, can be (maybe purposely) messy, writes THR critic Angie Han, “but in its rough edges, there lies a sincere and vulnerable attempt at the kind of connection the Beth we meet at the start of the show would never have been capable of.” All 10 episodes debut Friday on Hulu.

Also on streaming …

This week’s entry in the Prestige Fraud limited series category is WeCrashed (Friday, Apple TV+), which tracks the heady rise and precipitous fall of WeWork. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway play founder Adam Neumann and the company’s chief brand officer (and Adam’s wife) Rebekah Neumann. Ava DuVernay directs and executive produces DMZ (Thursday, HBO Max), based on a DC comic about a woman (Rosario Dawson) looking for her missing son in a Manhattan wrecked by a second Civil War. HBO Max also has Minx (Thursday), about a young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) who creates the first erotic magazine for women. Human Resources (Friday, Netflix) is a Big Mouth spinoff focused on the hormone monsters, shame wizards and other creatures who rule people’s emotions. Mikey Day hosts Is It Cake? (Friday, Netflix), in which bakers create cakes that look like other objects and judges try to guess — well, you know.

On broadcast …

New: The annual Eurovision contest has developed a cult following in the United States (and was affectionately parodied in Netflix’s Will Ferrell-Rachel McAdams movie). NBC has noticed and is mounting an American version of the show with the very straightforward title American Song Contest (8 p.m. Monday). The show will feature performers — a mix of up-and-comers and a few big stars like Michael Bolton, Jewel and Macy Gray — from all 50 states and six territories vying for the title of having the best original song. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host.

Also: CBS’ Beyond the Edge (9 p.m. Wednesday) is basically celebrity Survivor. After nearly three years off the air, Masterchef Junior returns to Fox at 8 p.m. Thursday (with a season filmed some two years back). Also Thursday, Fox debuts its comedy series Welcome to Flatch (9:30 p.m.). PBS rolls out a spring Sunday drama lineup of returnees Call the Midwife (8 p.m.) and Sanditon (9 p.m.) and new crime thriller Before We Die (10 p.m.). 911 returns from its winter hiatus at 8 p.m. Monday on Fox; on Tuesday, the network broadcasts the iHeartRadio Music Awards (8 p.m.).

On cable …

Finale: The TV show that almost makes you root for robber barons, The GIlded Age, wraps up its first season on HBO at 9 p.m. Monday. It’s already been renewed, so something tells us George Russell (Morgan Spector) won’t be spending season two in prison.

Also: It’s a light week for cable premieres, but if that’s your thing, a new season of Temptation Island bows at 10 p.m. Wednesday on USA.