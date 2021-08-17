Lifetime Releases ‘Highway to Heaven’ Reboot Movie Trailer, November Premiere Date

Lifetime dropped the first trailer for Highway to Heaven, a movie reboot of the 1980s’ drama series.

The film stars Grammy-winning singer and actress Jill Scott as an angel named Angela Stewart whose goal is to help people.

The two-minute clip shows a junior high school principal, played by Barry Watson, hiring Angela to work as a temporary guidance counselor. One of the first students she interacts with is a young boy named Cody (Ben Daon) who is struggling with the loss of his mother.

Angela reveals her angelic ways throughout the trailer and shares a special message from Cody’s mother. She also comforts Bruce (Watson), telling him, “My boss has such big plans for you.”

The reboot stems from the 1980s NBC fantasy drama of the same name, which aired more than 100 episodes over five seasons from 1984-1989. Michael Landon starred in the series as an angel named Jonathan Smith who was sent to Earth with a mission to care for those in need.

Highway to Heaven also stars Victoria Bidewell, Robert Moloney, and Ashley Ross. Scott also serves as executive producer.

The cable network’s TV-movie version will air multiple chapters. The Highway to Heaven reboot premieres its first installment on Nov. 6 on Lifetime.

Watch the trailer below.