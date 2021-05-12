Lifetime, Hollywood Reporter to Present ‘Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation’ Special on May 24

As a presenting partner for The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast, Lifetime has joined with THR for the evolution of the event.

Lifetime will air a broadcast special titled Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation, a Voices Magnified program celebrating female trendsetters, industry leaders and potential future female power players.

The special, set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, May 24, will be hosted by Padma Lakshmi. The hourlong show also will feature appearances by Anna Kendrick, Anitta, Elizabeth Olsen, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Lana Candor, Jurnee Smollett, and Kathryn Hahn. The special also will feature an interview and special performance by Grammy winner and Girls5eva star Sara Bareilles of her hit song “Brave.”

Voices Magnified aims to give “a national spotlight to timely and important conversations on equality and social reform which are occurring across America today.”

THR’s pioneering Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program, which, in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, grants $1 million in scholarships to L.A. high school seniors from underserved communities, will be spotlighted in the special. Five of the program’s mentees will share their stories, how they were motivated by their mentors’ belief in what they can accomplish and how their mentors guided them on their journey to college and their future career paths.

The special also highlights Comcast NBCUniversal’s workplace mentorship program with Big Brothers Big Sisters, which has become a mentoring model for corporations nationwide.

Scholarships to Loyola Marymount University and Chapman University underwritten by Spotify, Sony and The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation will be awarded. Lifetime also provides a $10,000 scholarship to each of the girls who participate in The Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program. Cadillac also is a sponsor of Women in Entertainment.

The five mentor/mentees that will be featured in the special include Ali Hoffman (president, domestic networks for Starz) and Emely Menjivar; Cassidy Lange (director, original studio film, Netflix) and Gracie Flores; Deborah Thomas (senior vp entertainment publicity for NBC) and Celine Mendoza; Mioshi Jade Hill (president, Sirens Media) and Miranda Brock; and Terry Kalagian (executive vp creative content, Gaumont) and Wynda Lee.

“Lifetime is proud to partner with The Hollywood Reporter on the evolution of the Women in Entertainment event to reach even more people with these inspiring stories,” said Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group. “I truly believe in the incredible power of mentoring and its importance in shaping an individual’s future and I am honored that Lifetime will help showcase these rising young leaders’ stories.”

Added Nekesa Mumbi Moody, editorial director of THR: “The Hollywood Reporter couldn’t be prouder of the program we launched ten years ago with Big Brothers Big Sisters. It’s a gift to be able to pair some of the most intelligent female thought leaders in entertainment with deserving mentees to help them develop the skills they need to flourish academically and professionally. We hope that in leveraging our legacy and partnering with Lifetime, we can continue to inspire engaged audiences to carry out the vital mission of giving back to the next generation.”

Said Dalila Wilson-Scott, executive vp and chief diversity officer of Comcast Corporation: “Our employees are passionate about being champions for young people and helping to change lives as positive role models. After more than a decade of partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, our workplace-based mentoring program remains one of our most popular volunteer initiatives, helping our employees to become better leaders while creating opportunities for the next generation. We are proud to join with Lifetime to highlight this partnership and the vital role of mentorship in the lives of young women.”

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles is proud to celebrate The Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program alongside The Hollywood Reporter and Lifetime. For over a decade, this unique and transformative program has helped more than 200 deserving young women in Los Angeles build confidence, find their voices and grow towards their biggest possible futures,” said Lauren Plichta, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. “During a period in our collective history where human connection is at an all-time low, we are incredibly grateful for all of our volunteers and allies who believe in the power of mentorship and work with us to keep kids connected.”

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation was executive produced by Sharon Scott, Kristy Sabat and Annie Allen for the Category 6 Media group. Lifetime executive producers were Amy Winter, Brie Miranda Bryant and Shura Davison. Nekesa Mumbi Moody, Elisabeth D. Rabishaw and Victoria Gold executive produced from The Hollywood Reporter, while Curtis Thompson produced.