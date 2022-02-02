Lifetime Nabs Rights to ‘Flowers in the Attic’ Author V.C. Andrews’ Full Catalog

Lifetime is staying in the V.C. Andrews business — in a big way.

The cable outlet has acquired rights and licenses to the author’s entire catalog, which currently stands at 138 titles (and has been overseen by Andrew Neiderman since Andrews’ death in 1986, making him the most prolific ghostwriter in history).

Lifetime had previously greenlit Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, a limited series that will track “the twisted origin and dark secrets” of the Foxworth family. It’s set to premiere in the summer. The cable outlet is also developing a series of movies based on Andrews’ Cutler books.

Lifetime has found success with Andrews adaptations in the past. The cabler’s Flowers in the Attic and Petals in the Wind, released in 2014, were the top two original cable movies of that year among Lifetime’s core demographic of women 25-54. In 2019, the Casteel series of movies ranked as the No. 2 new drama on cable in the same demo. Lifetime also produced a series of films based on the Landry series released last year.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience) as Olivia Winfield Foxworth, a headstrong and determined woman who marries Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons) after a whirlwind romance and finds herself the new mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall. The fairytale life she expected soon becomes a nightmare, and the series will track what pushes Olivia to become the most terrifying version of herself — and eventually lock her grandchildren in the attic.

The cast also includes Kelsey Grammer, Harry Hamlin, Kate Mulgrew, Paul Wesley, T’Shan Williams, Hannah Dodd and Alana Boden.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is produced by A+E Studios in association with Sutton St. Productions and CBS Studios. Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein executive produce for Sutton St. along with Zoë Rocha of RubyRock Pictures, Gary Pearl of Aquarius Content, writer Paul Sciarrotta and Declan O’Dwyer, who directed the first two episodes. Robin Sheppard directed parts three and four; Amy Rardin and Conner Good also wrote for the series.