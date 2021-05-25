Lil Nas X Proves ‘SNL’ Wardrobe Malfunction Was Not a Stunt

Lil Nas X has proof that his Saturday Night Live wardrobe malfunction was not a stunt.

The Grammy-winning artist on Monday stopped by The Tonight Show where he talked with host Jimmy Fallon about ripping his pants while performing over the weekend on SNL.

Lil Nas X was able to laugh off the moment and told Fallon he knew something was wrong when he suddenly felt a breeze. “And I also felt some popping still happening while I was down there,” he said of the dance move. “And I was like, ‘Just please don’t be on TV already.'”

The singer was able to cover for the moment, but he was not able to finish the dance as choreographed in fear he would reveal too much on live TV. In fact, he said he could not leave the stage after the number was over until someone brought him a towel.

SNL tapes each week’s dress rehearsal of the show, so Lil Nas X was able to prove the wardrobe malfunction was not a stunt as the earlier footage showed there was more to the dance he was unable to finish. “I would never rip my pants in public on purpose,” he added.

