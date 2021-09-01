Lil Rel Howery Shares Hilarious Zoom Church Stories on ‘The Late Late Show’

Lil Rel Howery on Tuesday dropped by The Late Late Show to discuss the slew of films — including Free Guy and Space Jam: A New Legacy — he recently appeared in and to chat about his new stand-up album, Humbly Vulnerable.

While talking about returning to the stage for the first time in more than a year due to the pandemic, the comic-actor told host James Corden it was the most nervous he had ever been, especially since he decided to record that first return and make it the album.

“It’s just me venting, whatever I wanted to talk about,” Howery said of the material that mostly focuses on the pandemic and his time in quarantine. “I think this is my best work and I really didn’t even practice.”

One of the bits on the album is the comic’s hilarious experiences with Zoom church services.

“It’s kind of funny because people say anything in the comments, even if it’s church; just mean stuff,” Howery said. “One preacher was really reacting to all the comments and he’s preaching like, ‘Yeah, say it to my face. I’ll see you tomorrow, Larry345.'”

Howery also found it hysterical when members of the choir had bad connections, making for awkward performances.

“I was cracking up,” he said. “And I remember one time I was the only one in the Zoom, which is even sadder. And he’s like, ‘OK, they’re coming in…’ And it’s like, ain’t nobody coming in, man.”

