Lilly Singh to Host ‘Battle of the Generations’ Quiz Show

Lilly Singh is set to host the primetime quiz show Battle of the Generations in her native Canada.

The CTV one-hour unscripted series sees four contestants from different generations battling to answer nostalgia-packed pop culture questions. The winner of early question rounds will enter “the Vault” for a chance to win a cash prize of up to $25,000.

Production on an initial 20 episodes of the Canadian competition series will start in February in Toronto. News of Singh hosting Battle of the Generations follows the Canadian entertainer ending her NBC late night show and signing a first-look scripted deal with Blink49 Studios and CTV-parent Bell Media via her Unicorn Island Productions banner.

Singh and Unicorn Island also have a first-look unscripted deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio. The comedian and actress is separately developing a comedy series at Netflix with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Earlier this year, Singh starred in the DreamWorks Animation action-comedy The Bad Guys and was a judge on Canada’s Got Talent. She is also set to star in the upcoming Disney+ comedy series The Muppets Mayhem.

Battle of the Generations is executive produced by Jennifer Couke and Michelle Crespi for Bell Media Studios, Martin Oxley and Abigail Adams for Motion Content Group and Singh and Polly Auritt for Unicorn Island Productions.