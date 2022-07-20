Lilly Singh Inks First Look Deal With Blink49 Studios, Bell Media

As Lilly Singh turns her attention to TV comedies after her NBC late night show ended, the Canadian entertainer has also signed a first look scripted deal with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media.

The pact includes a second look unscripted deal with Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions banner. She earlier signed a first-look producing deal with NBCUniversal’s Universal Television Alternative Studio to develop unscripted projects for that company.

Blink49 and Bell Media will look to create TV content that spotlights underrepresented communities with Singh and Polly Auritt, head of development at Unicorn Island Productions.

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media since they are likeminded champions of underrepresented voices. With their support, I’m looking forward to bringing compelling and inclusive stories to audiences around the world,” Singh said in a statement.

Projects developed under the pact will be executive produced by Singh, Auritt, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin, with Blink49 handling production and worldwide distribution. Singh is separately developing a comedy series at Netflix with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

The final episode of A Little Late on NBC aired on June 3, 2021. Singh, who broke out on YouTube, was recently a judge on Canada’s Got Talent, was part of the voice cast for the DreamWorks Animation action-comedy The Bad Guys and launched her book club Lilly’s Library to showcase South Asian stories.

She will star in the Disney+ comedy series The Muppets Mayhem and is a co-owner of Angel City FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. Blink49 Studios is a content venture with Endeavor Content as its anchor investor, while Bell Media has a number of Canadian broadcast and streaming platforms for which it develops and finances original content.