Lilly Singh Joins Hulu’s ‘Dollface’ for Season 2 (Exclusive)

Lilly Singh has booked her first role since wrapping her NBC late-night talk show.

The former A Little Late host has booked a recurring role in the second season of Hulu’s Kat Dennings comedy Dollface.

In the series about female friendship, Singh will play Liv, a queer bar owner with a confident sense of humor, who explores both a relationship and a business venture with Stella (Shay Mitchell).

Season two of the series from creator Jordan Weiss and showrunner Michelle Nader is currently in production in Los Angeles for an anticipated 2022 premiere. Margot Robbie exec produces the ABC Signature comedy co-starring Song, Mitchell and Esther Povitsky.

Singh was the only queer woman of color to host a late-night show on a broadcast network. NBC wrapped her series after two seasons in June as the network is moving away from original talk in the 1:30 a.m. slot. As a result, Singh also inked a fist-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio to develop unscripted fare for across the NBCUniversal portfolio. She also will next star in a Netflix comedy series that she is developing alongside Kenya Barris and writers Nell Scovell and Diya Mishra.

Singh’s acting credits include HBO’s Fahrenheit 451, Bad Moms and A Trip to Unicorn Island, which she also produced. She’s repped by WME, XX Artists and HJTH.