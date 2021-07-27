Lily Rabe Joins Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Lily Rabe is reuniting with The Undoing‘s Susanne Bier at Showtime.

The American Horror Story favorite has joined the cast of the premium cable network’s The First Lady.

The anthology focuses on the personal and political lives of the country’s most enigmatic heroes, with season one focused on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).

Rabe will portray Lorena “Hick” Hickock, a pioneering American journalist who, by 1932, became America’s best-known female reporter and was a devoted friend and mentor to Eleanor Roosevelt. After 3,000 of their mutual letters were discovered, the nature of the relationship between Hick and Eleanor became the subject of much debate.

Author Aaron Cooley (Four Seats: A Thriller of the Supreme Court) created the series and will write and exec produce alongside Davis and her husband/JuVee Productions partner Julius Tennon, Oscar winner Cathy Schulman and her Welle Entertainment banner (Crash), Jeff Gaspin (L.A.’s Finest) and Link Entertainment’s Brad Kaplan (Mr. Church). The series is a co-production between Showtime and Lionsgate Television. Andrew Wang and Bier, the latter of whom will direct, also exec produce.

The cast also includes Kiefer Sutherland as FDR and O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama. A premiere date has not yet been determined.

Rabe’s credits include The Tender Bar, the upcoming 10th season of American Horror Story, The Underground Railroad, Tell Me Your Secrets and her Tony-nominated run in the play The Merchant of Venice. She’s repped by WME and Mosaic.