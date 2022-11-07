Lin-Manuel Miranda Boards ‘Percy Jackson’ Series at Disney+

The Percy Jackson series at Disney+ has found its messenger god.

The Tony, Emmy and Grammy award winner will have a recurring role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on author Rick Riordan’s best-selling series of novels. Miranda will play Hermes, the messenger god who looks out for travelers and thieves and is himself a trickster.

Hermes is described as charismatic and the life of the party — but his charm does little to heal a strained relationship with his son, Luke (Charlie Bushnell), who like Percy (Walker Scobell) is a demigod. Hermes is hesitant to help Percy and his friends, as sometimes getting involved is more trouble than it’s worth.

Miranda is best known for Hamilton, which he wrote and starred in and for which he won Tony Awards for best book of a musical and best original score (the smash hit also won best musical and a host of other awards in 2016). He has also won a Tony for In the Heights‘ original score and Grammys for the cast albums of both shows.

His other recent acting credits include HBO’s His Dark Materials, Mary Poppins Returns and the feature film version of In the Heights. Miranda is joining a cast that also features Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries as Percy’s friends Grover and Annabeth and a roster of recurring and guest actors including Megan Mullally, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

Author Riordan and Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot for Percy Jackson, which James Bobin is directing. Steinberg and Dan Shotz (Black Sails) are showrunners and executive produce with Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bobin, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Miranda is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Deadline first reported the news.