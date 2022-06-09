‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Has Solid Debut in Streaming Rankings

Netflix users returned a favorable verdict on The Lincoln Lawyer in its premiere week.

The series, executive produced by David E. Kelley and based on Michael Connelly’s novels about attorney Mickey Haller, finished second in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for May 9-15. The 10-episode season, which premiered May 13, racked up 884 million minutes of viewing time.

That was good for second overall behind Ozark, which spent a third week at No. 1 with 1.73 billion minutes of viewing — down 48 percent from 3.33 billion minutes the previous week. The series has drawn more than 7.6 billion minutes of watch time since its final episodes dropped on April 29.

Hulu’s miniseries Candy, which ran over five consecutive days from May 9-13, had 577 million minutes of viewing for the week. That’s the best premiere for a series on the Disney-run streamer since season four of The Handmaid’s Tale in May 2021. Prime Video’s Outer Range (292 million minutes) and Disney+’s Moon Knight (289 million) also hung in the top 10 originals a week after their season finales.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for May 9-15 are below.

Original Series

1. Ozark (Netflix), 1.73 billion minutes viewed

2. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), 884 million

3. Grace and Frankie (Netflix), 584 million

4. Candy (Hulu), 577 million

5. Workin’ Moms (Netflix), 512 million

6. The Circle (Netflix), 380 million

7. Bridgerton (Netflix), 304 million

8. Outer Range (Prime Video), 292 million

9. Moon Knight (Disney+), 289 million

10. Welcome to Eden (Netflix), 259 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon (Netflix), 715 million minutes

2. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 546 million

3. NCIS (Netflix), 539 million

4. Outlander (Netflix), 390 million

5. Heartland (Netflix), 387 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 343 million

7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 337 million

8. Better Call Saul (Netflix), 311 million

9. SpongeBob SquarePants (Prime Video), 260 million

10. Seinfeld (Netflix), 256 million