‘SNL’ Producer Lindsay Shookus, Jessie Creel Option ‘Kings County’ for TV (Exclusive)

King’s County is getting the adaptation treatment.

Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus is teaming with film and TV producer Jessie Creel (Oh Lucy!, upcoming Untitled Showtime Lakers series) to option the rights to author David Goodwillie’s Kings County, published by Simon & Schuster last year.

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning writer Allison Silverman (Russian Doll) will adapt the novel for television. The deal was brokered by UTA.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have Kings County in the hands of such creative, experienced, award-winning women,” said Goodwillie in a statement. “Lindsay, Jessie, and Allison understand the novel at such a visceral level, and I can’t wait to see how they bring this most heart-wrenching of New York stories to the screen.”

Kings County centers on Audrey Benton, who after finding a home in the Brooklyn music scene, becomes known among indie rock circles and finds an unlikely match in Theo Gorski. But after an old acquaintance of Audrey’s mysteriously disappears, Audrey is left to confront a dangerous secret from her past.

Set in the early 2000s, the book is described as one that “captures New York City at a moment of cultural reckoning. Grappling with the resonant issues and themes of our time — sex and violence, art and commerce, friendship and family — it is an epic coming-of-age tale about love, consequences, bravery, and fighting for one’s place in an ever-changing world.”

Kings County was selected as the New York Times Editor’s Choice and placed as a finalist for the Gotham Book Prize. Goodwillie also wrote the 2011 novel, American Subversive.

Goodwillie is represented by UTA and Melissa Flashman at Janklow & Nesbit Associates. Creel is represented by attorney Orly Ravid. Silverman is represented by Anne Hong at Mosaic.