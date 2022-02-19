Lindsey Pearlman, ‘General Hospital’ Actress, Found Dead at 43 After Being Reported Missing

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress known for recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice, was found dead Friday after being reported missing, according to police. She was 43.

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue,” read a statement posted to the LAPD’s website. “The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman.”

No details were given on the cause of death, which will be determined by the coroner. Details related to her disappearance were also not immediately available.

“The police found Lindsey,” Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, posted to Instagram on Friday. “She’s gone. I’m broken.”

Her manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pearlman’s friends and family had previously reported her missing, and she had been last seen on Feb. 13 in Hollywood, per the LAPD.

She grew up in Chicago and studied comedy at The Second City Conservatory before participating in area theater productions, according to a bio on her personal website.

After moving to Los Angeles, the actress booked a 2017 recurring role on NBC’s Chicago Justice as Joy Fletcher. More recently, she recurred on General Hospital and has also appeared on episodes of Empire, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, The Purge and Selena: The Series.

Additionally, Pearlman appeared in six episodes of Vicious, a streaming project that launched on UrbanflixTV last year.