Lionsgate, Paramount+ Ink Deal for ‘Ghosts’ Comedy Series

Lionsgate has sealed an exclusive subscription video-on-demand deal for Ghosts, the CBS comedy based on a British series of the same name.

Ghosts is produced by Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and CBS Studios. So there’s little surprise in Lionsgate partnering with Paramount Global and its streaming service Paramount+ on the U.S. SVOD rights deal, which follows a second season renewal from CBS.

Beyond Paramount+’s existing in-season rights deal for Ghosts, the new agreement starting in Fall 2022 will see the streamer become the exclusive year-round SVOD home to all episodes of the comedy.

Part of Lionsgate’s partnership with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, Ghosts is based on the British series that follows a couple played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar who learn their new dream house is inhabited by ghosts. Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza and Devan Chandler Long also star, with Joe Port and Joe Wiseman serving as showrunners.

“Ghosts is one of the biggest comedy hits in years and one of the most talked about shows. It is the perfect addition to the fantastic pipeline of content driving peak streaming at Paramount+,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount+, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With fresh story lines, an incredible cast and a brilliant creative team, Ghosts is that rare television series that taps into the popular zeitgeist to become a cultural phenomenon,” Jim Packer, president of the Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution Group, added in his own statement.

Packer negotiated the licensing deal with Barbara Zaneri, chief program acquisitions officer for Paramount Global.