Lisa Brenner Joins Syfy Series ‘The Ark’ (Exclusive)

Lisa Brenner (The Patriot, Ceasar Chavez) has joined the cast of the upcoming Syfy series The Ark, taking on the recurring guest-star role of Commander Susan Ingram.

Created by Dean Devlin (Stargate), The Ark is set 100 years in the future, when, amid catastrophic environmental disasters on Earth, planetary colonization missions are seen as the only hope for the survival of the human race. The first of these missions is on a spacecraft called Ark One. But with more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, the crew of Ark One is hit by disaster and loses most of their supplies as well as their leadership. The remaining crew must rise to the challenge if they are to stay on course and survive.

Devlin and Jonathan Glassner are co-showrunners on the series and are executive producing the show together with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers. The first 12 episodes of The Ark are now in production at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia.

Brenner, who has been married to Devlin since 2003, joins series leads Christie Burke (Maid), Richard Fleeshman (Deep Heat), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones), Stacey Read (Aneni) and newcomer Ryan Adams. She will play Commander Susan Ingram, a career military officer who finds herself on the Ark One’s harrowing mission. Other recurring guest stars on The Ark include Christina Wolfe (Batwoman), Shalini Peiris (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Miles Barrow (The Peripheral), Pavle Jerinić (The Outpost) and Tiana Upcheva (The Outpost).

Alongside her acting work, Brenner has produced the 2018 romantic comedy Say My Name and the upcoming sci-fi feature The Deal. She is repped by Sandy Oroumieh Management.