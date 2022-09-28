Lisa Kudrow to Star in Taika Waititi’s ‘Time Bandits’ Series at Apple TV+

Lisa Kudrow is traveling through time.

The Friends Emmy winner will head the cast for Apple TV+’s Time Bandits, Taika Waititi’s series adaptation of the 1981 Terry Gilliam film. The show has also cast seven other actors: Kal-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Tomb Raider), Rune Temte (Captain Marvel), Kiera Thompson and Rachel House (Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

Time Bandits, which Apple began developing in 2019, is described as “a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history nerd” named Kevin (Tuck). Waititi is a co-writer on the series and will direct the first two episodes.

The show is the latest series for the prolific Waititi, who’s also an executive producer of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows and Reservation Dogs (the latter streams on Hulu) and HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death.

Kudrow, meanwhile, is coming off a recurring part on Netflix’s Space Force. Other recent credits include Netflix’s Feel Good and Grace and Frankie and voice work on Fox’s Housebroken.

Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television are producing Time Bandits. Waititi executive produces with frequent collaborator Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Garrett Basch along with Handmade Films, which produced Gilliam’s 1981 movie.

Kudrow is repped by CAA, Viewpoint and Gochman Law Group; Tuck by Rebel Nineteen; Yi by Global Artists Agency, manager Gladys Gonzalez and Ginsburg Daniels; Murphy by Susannah Norris Agency; Nsengiyumva by United Agents; Temte by Actors in Scandinavia, in the U.S. by Artist International and Jackoway Austen; Thompson by CVGG; and House by Lion Rock Management.