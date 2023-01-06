Lisa Rinna Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After Eight Seasons

Lisa Rinna is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a statement sent to THR. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

A representative for Rinna told THR, “Given that Lisa’s contract was up at the end of last season, and after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH. ”

The Days of Our Lives alum joined the reality TV show during its fifth season in 2014 and quickly became known for her drama-filled moments. In her first season on the show, she got into one of its most memorable fights with then-co-star Kim Richards, at whom she threw a wine glass.

Rinna was, at times, a divisive presence on RHOBH but earned a solid fan following. While season 12 was a tough one for the actress, starting with the loss of her mother, she remained unbothered by some of the fan backlash she received, even when she got booed at BravoCon.

“It was fabulous,” Rinna told People at the time. “I’m like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God’s sake. I loved it. I’ve been in this business for 32 years.”

“Lisa Rinna had a tough season. Lisa Rinna lost her mother. I think that she was in an emotional crisis. She and I have talked about this. My heart really broke for her. She was incredibly close to her mother. We all grieve differently. I think if you were to talk to her now, she would reflect back on it in a similar way. It was a tough year for her, and it wasn’t her finest year by any stretch,” Kathleen French, NBCUniversal senior vp of unscripted current production, told THR.