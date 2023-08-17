Lisa Vanderpump Says She’s “Not Sure” About Unionizing Reality TV Talent “Normally Plucked Out of Obscurity”

Lisa Vanderpump says that she’s “very happy with what I’ve been paid over the years” and that she’s “not sure” about how a union can represent “people that are normally plucked out of obscurity.”

The Vanderpump Rules star and executive producer shared her opinion, weighing in on the Bethenny Frankel-sparked effort to unionize reality TV, during the most recent episode of Los Angeles Times‘ The Envelope podcast, which released on Thursday.

“I’ve been a producer now for 11 years. I’m thankful to the network, thankful for the opportunities and chances that they’ve given me,” Vanderpump said. “So, I don’t know, advocating for a reality star union. I’m not sure about that. I’m really not.”

Vanderpump, who first starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before spinning off into other Bravo unscripted series, said her stance on unionization is driven in part by how it would “change the business,” both in terms of its reliance on shows being cheaper to produce and its casting process. “One of the great things about reality shows is that they’ve always been able to be produced for less money than scripted shows,” she said. “And I don’t really understand how you can have a union for people that are normally plucked out of obscurity.”

In a video posted to Instagram, Frankel called for the unionization of onscreen reality talent and urged stars to participate in the work stoppage alongside striking SAG-AFTRA members. In a series of statements that described current industry practices as exploitative, Frankel was critical of the “mentality that we were nobodies and that these streamers and networks have given us platforms and that we can capitalize on them is also moronic.”

Vanderpump also addressed another specific criticism broached by Frankel, an original The Real Housewives of New York cast member, who, in her July 20 Instagram post, revealed that she was only paid $7,250 for her first season of reality TV. In that same video, Frankel, who has since hired a legal team to explore the possibility of unionizing reality’s onscreen talent and garnered public support from SAG-AFTRA, also called on stars from series like The Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Jersey Shore, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to begin earning residuals.

Vanderpump told the L.A. Times that she’s been “very happy with what I’ve been paid over the years,” and that first seasons of reality shows are “always like an audition, and then it’s what you make of it.”

Also during the podcast, fellow Vanderpump Rules EP Alex Baskin shared that he thinks unionization is “something that’s worth consideration” and understands “the premise that these shows are run many times over,” but agreed with the Bravo star about reality TV’s low production costs and pushed back against another stance Frankel took when she called on the reality TV community to join the actors in their work stoppage.

“There’s the economic reality of, as Lisa indicated, that unscripted programming exists in large part because it’s a better price point,” he said. “So I think it’s good that we’re having that dialogue, but I’m not sure that the immediate cessation of participation in the shows is gonna solve anything.”

Last week, SAG-AFTRA confirmed it had been in touch with Frankel’s legal team, who sent a litigation hold letter to NBCUniversal alleging “grotesque and depraved treatment” of reality stars and crew on Aug. 3. In its statement, the performers’ union noted that depending on the production and the talent involved, they can cover reality stars under its Network Code Agreement. (An NBCUniversal spokesperson said, in part, in response: “NBCUniversal is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows.”)

“We stand ready to assist Bethenny Frankel, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos along with reality performers and our members in the fight and are tired of studios and production companies trying to circumvent the Union in order to exploit the talent that they rely upon to make their product,” read the Guild’s statement. “We encourage any reality performers and/or members to reach out to SAG-AFTRA’s Entertainment Contracts Department so that we may work together toward the protection of the reality performers ending the exploitative practices that have developed in this area and to engage in a new path to Union coverage.”