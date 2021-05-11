First Trailer Debuts for Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story’

Apple TV+ has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming limited series Lisey’s Story, which is based on the 2006 best-selling thriller by Stephen King.

The story follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang also star.

The series consists of eight episodes, with King writing each, and Pablo Larraín directing. J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín are executive producers along with King and Pablo Larraín.

Lisey’s Story premieres globally Friday, June 4.