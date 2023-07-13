Listen to 58 Emmy Nominees’ ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes

- Share this article on Facebook
Fifty-eight guests of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Primetime Emmy nominations on Wednesday. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast.
F. Murray Abraham, best drama supporting actor (The White Lotus) — LISTEN
Mahershala Ali, best narrator (Chimp Empire) — LISTEN
Angela Bassett, best narrator (Our Universe) — LISTEN
Alex Borstein, best comedy supporting actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and character voice-over performance (Family Guy) — LISTEN
Jeff Bridges, best drama actor (The Old Man) — LISTEN
Rachel Brosnahan, best comedy actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN
Quinta Brunson, best comedy series and actress (Abbott Elementary) and comedy guest actress (Saturday Night Live) — LISTEN
Carol Burnett, best pre-recorded variety special (Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter) — LISTEN
Ken Burns, best documentary/nonfiction series and directing (The U.S. and the Holocaust) — LISTEN
Timothée Chalamet, best commercial (Call Me with Timothée Chalamet) — LISTEN
Jessica Chastain, best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (George & Tammy) — LISTEN
Stephen Colbert, best talk series and variety writing (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) — LISTEN
James Corden, best comedy/drama/variety short form series (Carpool Karaoke: The Series) — LISTEN
Brian Cox, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN
Mark Cuban, best structured reality program (Shark Tank) — LISTEN
Claire Danes, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actress (Fleischman Is in Trouble) — LISTEN
Taron Egerton, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Black Bird) — LISTEN
Selena Gomez, best comedy series (Only Murders in the Building) — LISTEN
Davis Guggenheim, best documentary/nonfiction special and directing (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie) — LISTEN
Bill Hader, best comedy series, directing, writing and actor (Barry) — LISTEN
Kevin Hart, best short form comedy/drama actor (Die Hart 2: Die Harter) — LISTEN
Paul Walter Hauser, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actor (Black Bird) — LISTEN
Taraji P. Henson, best comedy guest actress (Abbott Elementary) — LISTEN
Elton John, best live variety special (Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium) — LISTEN
Jimmy Kimmel, best talk series (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) and live variety special (The Oscars) — LISTEN
Norman Lear, best pre-recorded variety special (Norman Lear: 100 Yearss of Music & Laughter) — LISTEN
Judith Light, best comedy guest actress (Poker Face) — LISTEN
Ray Liotta, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actor (Black Bird) — LISTEN
Lizzo, best pre-recorded variety special (Lizzo: Live in Concert) — LISTEN
Natasha Lyonne, best comedy actress (Poker Face) — LISTEN
Seth Meyers, best talk series and variety writing (Late Night with Seth Meyers) — LISTEN
Lorne Michaels, best scripted variety series and variety writing (Saturday Night Live) and nonfiction/reality short form series (Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch) — LISTEN
Elisabeth Moss, best drama actress (The Handmaid’s Tale) — LISTEN
John Mulaney, best pre-recorded variety special and variety writing (John Mulaney: Baby J) — LISTEN
Kumail Nanjiani, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Welcome to Chippendales) — LISTEN
Trevor Noah, best talk series and variety writing (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) and pre-recorded variety special (Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would) — LISTEN
Dolly Parton, best limited/anthology series (Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas) — LISTEN
Aubrey Plaza, best drama supporting actress (The White Lotus) — LISTEN
Bob Odenkirk, best drama actor (Better Call Saul) — LISTEN
Jesse Plemons, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actor (Love & Death) — LISTEN
Sheryl Lee Ralph, best comedy supporting actress (Abbott Elementary) — LISTEN
Ryan Reynolds, best unstructured reality program (Welcome to Wrexham) — LISTEN
RuPaul, best reality/competition program and host (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and unstructured reality program (RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked) — LISTEN
Keri Russell, best drama actress (The Diplomat) — LISTEN
Rhea Seehorn, best drama supporting actress (Better Call Saul) — LISTEN
Jason Segel, best comedy actor (Shrinking) — LISTEN
Michael Shannon, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (George & Tammy) — LISTEN
Martin Short, best comedy series and actor (Only Murders in the Building) — LISTEN
Alexander Skarsgård, best drama supporting actor (Succession) — LISTEN
Sarah Snook, best drama actress (Succession) — LISTEN
Jeremy Strong, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN
Robin Thede, best scripted variety series (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — LISTEN
Lena Waithe, best documentary/nonfiction special (Being Mary Tyler Moore) — LISTEN
Roger Ross Williams, best documenary/nonfiction series (The 1619 Project) — LISTEN
Oprah Winfrey, best documenary/nonfiction series (The 1619 Project) and best hosted nonfiction series/special (The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey) — LISTEN
Henry Winkler, best comedy supporting actor (Barry) — LISTEN
Steven Yeun, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Beef) — LISTEN
Hans Zimmer, best documentary series/special music composition (original dramatic score) (Prehistoric Planet) — LISTEN
