Listen to 58 Emmy Nominees’ ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes

Tune in to Scott Feinberg's conversations with nominated performers, hosts, narrators, variety performers, directors, writers, producers and composers.

Ken Burns, Lizzo, Lorne Michaels, Dolly Parton, Jeremy Strong
Ken Burns, Lizzo, Lorne Michaels, Dolly Parton, Jeremy Strong Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Anna Webber/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Fifty-eight guests of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Primetime Emmy nominations on Wednesday. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast.

F. Murray Abraham, best drama supporting actor (The White Lotus) — LISTEN

Mahershala Ali, best narrator (Chimp Empire) — LISTEN

Angela Bassett, best narrator (Our Universe) — LISTEN

Alex Borstein, best comedy supporting actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and character voice-over performance (Family Guy) — LISTEN

Jeff Bridges, best drama actor (The Old Man) — LISTEN

Rachel Brosnahan, best comedy actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN

Quinta Brunson, best comedy series and actress (Abbott Elementary) and comedy guest actress (Saturday Night Live) — LISTEN

Carol Burnett, best pre-recorded variety special (Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter) — LISTEN

Ken Burns, best documentary/nonfiction series and directing (The U.S. and the Holocaust) — LISTEN

Timothée Chalamet, best commercial (Call Me with Timothée Chalamet) — LISTEN

Jessica Chastain, best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (George & Tammy) — LISTEN

Stephen Colbert, best talk series and variety writing (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) — LISTEN

James Corden, best comedy/drama/variety short form series (Carpool Karaoke: The Series) — LISTEN

Brian Cox, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN

Mark Cuban, best structured reality program (Shark Tank) — LISTEN

Claire Danes, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actress (Fleischman Is in Trouble) — LISTEN

Taron Egerton, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Black Bird) — LISTEN

Selena Gomez, best comedy series (Only Murders in the Building) — LISTEN

Davis Guggenheim, best documentary/nonfiction special and directing (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie) — LISTEN

Bill Hader, best comedy series, directing, writing and actor (Barry) — LISTEN

Kevin Hart, best short form comedy/drama actor (Die Hart 2: Die Harter) — LISTEN

Paul Walter Hauser, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actor (Black Bird) — LISTEN

Taraji P. Henson, best comedy guest actress (Abbott Elementary) — LISTEN

Elton John, best live variety special (Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium) — LISTEN

Jimmy Kimmel, best talk series (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) and live variety special (The Oscars) — LISTEN

Norman Lear, best pre-recorded variety special (Norman Lear: 100 Yearss of Music & Laughter) — LISTEN

Judith Light, best comedy guest actress (Poker Face) — LISTEN

Ray Liotta, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actor (Black Bird) — LISTEN

Lizzo, best pre-recorded variety special (Lizzo: Live in Concert) — LISTEN

Natasha Lyonne, best comedy actress (Poker Face) — LISTEN

Seth Meyers, best talk series and variety writing (Late Night with Seth Meyers) — LISTEN

Lorne Michaels, best scripted variety series and variety writing (Saturday Night Live) and nonfiction/reality short form series (Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch) — LISTEN

Elisabeth Moss, best drama actress (The Handmaid’s Tale) — LISTEN

John Mulaney, best pre-recorded variety special and variety writing (John Mulaney: Baby J) — LISTEN

Kumail Nanjiani, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Welcome to Chippendales) — LISTEN

Trevor Noah, best talk series and variety writing (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) and pre-recorded variety special (Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would) — LISTEN

Dolly Parton, best limited/anthology series (Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas) — LISTEN

Aubrey Plaza, best drama supporting actress (The White Lotus) — LISTEN

Bob Odenkirk, best drama actor (Better Call Saul) — LISTEN

Jesse Plemons, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actor (Love & Death) — LISTEN

Sheryl Lee Ralph, best comedy supporting actress (Abbott Elementary) — LISTEN

Ryan Reynolds, best unstructured reality program (Welcome to Wrexham) — LISTEN

RuPaul, best reality/competition program and host (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and unstructured reality program (RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked) — LISTEN

Keri Russell, best drama actress (The Diplomat) — LISTEN

Rhea Seehorn, best drama supporting actress (Better Call Saul) — LISTEN

Jason Segel, best comedy actor (Shrinking) — LISTEN

Michael Shannon, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (George & Tammy) — LISTEN

Martin Short, best comedy series and actor (Only Murders in the Building) — LISTEN

Alexander Skarsgård, best drama supporting actor (Succession) — LISTEN

Sarah Snook, best drama actress (Succession) — LISTEN

Jeremy Strong, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN

Robin Thede, best scripted variety series (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — LISTEN

Lena Waithe, best documentary/nonfiction special (Being Mary Tyler Moore) — LISTEN

Roger Ross Williams, best documenary/nonfiction series (The 1619 Project) — LISTEN

Oprah Winfrey, best documenary/nonfiction series (The 1619 Project) and best hosted nonfiction series/special (The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey) — LISTEN

Henry Winkler, best comedy supporting actor (Barry) — LISTEN

Steven Yeun, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Beef) — LISTEN

Hans Zimmer, best documentary series/special music composition (original dramatic score) (Prehistoric Planet) — LISTEN

