Listen to 58 Emmy Nominees’ ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes

Fifty-eight guests of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Primetime Emmy nominations on Wednesday. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast.

F. Murray Abraham, best drama supporting actor (The White Lotus) — LISTEN

Mahershala Ali, best narrator (Chimp Empire) — LISTEN

Angela Bassett, best narrator (Our Universe) — LISTEN

Alex Borstein, best comedy supporting actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and character voice-over performance (Family Guy) — LISTEN

Jeff Bridges, best drama actor (The Old Man) — LISTEN

Rachel Brosnahan, best comedy actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN

Quinta Brunson, best comedy series and actress (Abbott Elementary) and comedy guest actress (Saturday Night Live) — LISTEN

Carol Burnett, best pre-recorded variety special (Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter) — LISTEN

Ken Burns, best documentary/nonfiction series and directing (The U.S. and the Holocaust) — LISTEN

Timothée Chalamet, best commercial (Call Me with Timothée Chalamet) — LISTEN

Jessica Chastain, best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (George & Tammy) — LISTEN

Stephen Colbert, best talk series and variety writing (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) — LISTEN

James Corden, best comedy/drama/variety short form series (Carpool Karaoke: The Series) — LISTEN

Brian Cox, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN

Mark Cuban, best structured reality program (Shark Tank) — LISTEN

Claire Danes, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actress (Fleischman Is in Trouble) — LISTEN

Taron Egerton, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Black Bird) — LISTEN

Selena Gomez, best comedy series (Only Murders in the Building) — LISTEN

Davis Guggenheim, best documentary/nonfiction special and directing (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie) — LISTEN

Bill Hader, best comedy series, directing, writing and actor (Barry) — LISTEN

Kevin Hart, best short form comedy/drama actor (Die Hart 2: Die Harter) — LISTEN

Paul Walter Hauser, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actor (Black Bird) — LISTEN

Taraji P. Henson, best comedy guest actress (Abbott Elementary) — LISTEN

Elton John, best live variety special (Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium) — LISTEN

Jimmy Kimmel, best talk series (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) and live variety special (The Oscars) — LISTEN

Norman Lear, best pre-recorded variety special (Norman Lear: 100 Yearss of Music & Laughter) — LISTEN

Judith Light, best comedy guest actress (Poker Face) — LISTEN

Ray Liotta, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actor (Black Bird) — LISTEN

Lizzo, best pre-recorded variety special (Lizzo: Live in Concert) — LISTEN

Natasha Lyonne, best comedy actress (Poker Face) — LISTEN

Seth Meyers, best talk series and variety writing (Late Night with Seth Meyers) — LISTEN

Lorne Michaels, best scripted variety series and variety writing (Saturday Night Live) and nonfiction/reality short form series (Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch) — LISTEN

Elisabeth Moss, best drama actress (The Handmaid’s Tale) — LISTEN

John Mulaney, best pre-recorded variety special and variety writing (John Mulaney: Baby J) — LISTEN

Kumail Nanjiani, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Welcome to Chippendales) — LISTEN

Trevor Noah, best talk series and variety writing (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) and pre-recorded variety special (Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would) — LISTEN

Dolly Parton, best limited/anthology series (Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas) — LISTEN

Aubrey Plaza, best drama supporting actress (The White Lotus) — LISTEN

Bob Odenkirk, best drama actor (Better Call Saul) — LISTEN

Jesse Plemons, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actor (Love & Death) — LISTEN

Sheryl Lee Ralph, best comedy supporting actress (Abbott Elementary) — LISTEN

Ryan Reynolds, best unstructured reality program (Welcome to Wrexham) — LISTEN

RuPaul, best reality/competition program and host (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and unstructured reality program (RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked) — LISTEN

Keri Russell, best drama actress (The Diplomat) — LISTEN

Rhea Seehorn, best drama supporting actress (Better Call Saul) — LISTEN

Jason Segel, best comedy actor (Shrinking) — LISTEN

Michael Shannon, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (George & Tammy) — LISTEN

Martin Short, best comedy series and actor (Only Murders in the Building) — LISTEN

Alexander Skarsgård, best drama supporting actor (Succession) — LISTEN

Sarah Snook, best drama actress (Succession) — LISTEN

Jeremy Strong, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN

Robin Thede, best scripted variety series (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — LISTEN

Lena Waithe, best documentary/nonfiction special (Being Mary Tyler Moore) — LISTEN

Roger Ross Williams, best documenary/nonfiction series (The 1619 Project) — LISTEN

Oprah Winfrey, best documenary/nonfiction series (The 1619 Project) and best hosted nonfiction series/special (The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey) — LISTEN

Henry Winkler, best comedy supporting actor (Barry) — LISTEN

Steven Yeun, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Beef) — LISTEN

Hans Zimmer, best documentary series/special music composition (original dramatic score) (Prehistoric Planet) — LISTEN