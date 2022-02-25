‘TV’s Top 5’: Liz Meriwether on Going From ‘New Girl’ to ‘The Dropout’

Welcome to the 157th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

1. Headlines

Emmy Rossum may be only 10 years older than Tom Holland but she’s set to play the latter’s mother in Apple’s new series The Crowded Room. That and more of the week’s top headlines.

2. Peacock’s “must-stream” bet

NBCUniversal’s streaming platform shelled out big bucks for a two seasons — and more than 80 episodes! — of ITV America’s Love Island as the former CBS dating show is on the move. In this segment, we explain why this might be just what Peacock needs to bring in daily viewers to its platform now that the Olympics are over.

3. Oscar telecast shakeup

The Academy has moved eight of the 23 categories out of the live primetime telecast. Dan explains why this isn’t the right move that will keep the show under three hours and bring viewers back.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

New Girl creator Liz Meriwether joins the podcast this week to discuss her move into drama — and streaming — with Hulu’s Elizabeth Holmes drama The Dropout. The showrunner also known for ABC comedies Single Parents and Bless This Mess opens up about the similarities between New Girl’s Jess and Holmes and what Amanda Seyfried brought to the show after Kate McKinnon’s departure. Plus will there ever be more New Girl? Plus, place your bets on how many times we say “adorkable.”

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan offering his reviews of what to watch in the week ahead. In this episode, he reviews the final season of FX’s Better Things, Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla, Showtime’s Super Pumped and early thoughts on Hulu’s The Dropout.

