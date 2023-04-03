Lizzo Extends Amazon Studios First-Look Deal

It’s about damn time … for Lizzo to extend a first-look deal she has with Amazon Studios.

The Grammy and Emmy winner will continue to develop programming for the tech giant’s studio arm under the deal, which she first signed in August 2020. The extension comes after Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won three Emmys in 2022, including outstanding competition program — becoming the first streaming series to earn a victory in that category. The show’s second season is currently casting.

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on season one of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” said Lizzo in a statement. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”

Added Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios, “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls exceeded our every expectation. We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

In addition to its win for best competition series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls also took home Emmys for directing and picture editing for its first season. The show’s second season will seek out women who can both sing and dance. Amazon Studios and Lizzo’s production company, Lizzo Bangers, produce the series.