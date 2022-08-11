“This Is Exactly What I Wanted”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With Emmy Nominee Lizzo

From her double gig on Saturday Night Live to her Amazon series (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) and her string of Emmy nominations to her latest hit album, Lizzo has been ubiquitous in 2022 — or, as she put it during a recent conversation with THR Presents, powered by Vision Media, “u-bitch-uitious.”

The multihyphenate, creator, executive producer and host of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, was on hand to discuss the show’s six Emmy nominations (including outstanding competition program) and what differentiates it from so many other reality series: immediate results for the winners. The women who most impressed Lizzo with their dancing skills over the course of the eight episodes have already been on stages promoting her new music with her.

“I put these bitches to work,” she says. “[On reality TV], you see their journey, you follow their journey and then when the show is over, it’s like, poof! I wasn’t even intentionally trying to do this, but as soon as I needed dancers. … I had people to choose from. And that was really why I did this show. When I need 14 dancers on stage with me at the BET Awards, I don’t have to stress. I know I’m going to have big girls on stage, who can dance, who are superstars. It’s been really gratifying.”

Lizzo was so committed to finding new dancers, and bucking reality TV trends, she even declared one hopeful a winner at the end of the first episode. “This is exactly what I wanted,” she adds. “This is why I did an open-call audition for girls who didn’t have agents or who were newer to the industry. That joy and excitement reminds me of me. … And it’s almost like the TV show is still going, because they’re still learning and they’re still being challenged.”

New album Special dropped July 15. And as the singer prepares to tour it, with some of her new Big Grrrls in tow, she also spoke about crafting the album with so many major producers — including her first collaboration with pop music legend, producer and songwriter Max Martin.

“This has been a long time coming,” says Lizzo. “It was a beautiful, collaborative experience. I’m a very micro-managing, over-controlling, gotta-do-it-all-by-myself type of person, but this is Max Martin. I’ve always wondered. Let me sit back and let him take the wheel. But in doing that, I was right there in the passenger seat.”

In the above video, Lizzo also teases her upcoming HBO Max documentary and her other Hollywood plans and talks about her ongoing experiences working with the women featured on her Emmy-nominated show.

