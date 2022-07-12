Lizzo Nominated for First Emmy With ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’

Pop superstar Lizzo has scored her first Emmy nomination, for best competition program, for her reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo serves as host and executive producer on the Amazon series, which follows a group of plus-size dancers battling it out for spots as backup dancers at Lizzo’s Bonnaroo set and, hopefully, on her world tour as well.

The eight-episode series released on Amazon Prime in March and was met with generally enthusiastic acclaim from critics. The Hollywood Reporter’s Robyn Bahr wrote: “Lizzo was born to be a reality TV host. The ultra-confident musician, whose acclaimed 2019 album Cuz I Love You spawned mega-charting hits like ‘Juice’ and reignited love for 2017 single ‘Truth Hurts,’ centers the show’s narrative around radical self-love but also radical self-exertion.”

The pop singer’s meteoric rise to fame earned her the title of “Entertainer of the Year” from TIME magazine in 2019, and in the past few years she’s become no stranger to awards recognition. Her accolades include eight Grammy nominations and three wins (she was nominated for all of the big four categories — album, song, and record of the year, as well as best new artist — in 2020), and a Billboard Music Award win in addition to 10 further nominations. She was also featured in THR‘s Reality Roundtable.

Lizzo’s series is up against fellow nominees The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef, The Voice, and RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has won the category for the past four years.

Check out the full list of Emmy nominees here.