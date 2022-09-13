Lizzo Wins Emmy for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’

Fresh off taking home the Video for Good award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Lizzo is now celebrating another win — this time at the 2022 Emmys.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won the Emmy for best competition program on Monday night, marking the Grammy-winning musician’s first Emmy. The program was nominated alongside The Amazing Race (CBS), Nailed It! (Netflix), RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1), Top Chef (Bravo) and The Voice (NBC)

After taking the stage at Monday night’s show, the creator, executive producer and host of Amazon’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls exclaimed, “I’m very emotional. The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories,” she said.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she continued. “If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but Bitch, it’s gonna have to be you.'”

Lizzo then directed the rest of her speech to the cast. “One year ago these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy Award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my Big Grrrls. I love you guys so much. Daddy, I love you! God bless ya’ll. This is for the Big Grrrls.”

In Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Lizzo searches for dancers to join her world tour. The series, streaming on Prime Video, is Lizzo’s first TV series under her first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Lizzo serves as executive producer alongside Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman and Glenda Cox. Nneka Onuorah directed the series, which was produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions and Lizzo’s production company, Lizzo Bangers.

After earning her first Emmy nomination, Lizzo celebrated the news on social media at the time writing, “WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED my grrrls we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY. YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!”

The 2022 Emmys aired live on Monday from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on NBC and Peacock, hosted by Kenan Thompson.