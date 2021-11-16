Lizzy Caplan to Star in ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ at FX on Hulu

FX on Hulu’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble has cast the first of its three lead roles.

Lizzy Caplan will star in the limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel about a marriage gone wrong. She’ll play Libby, the narrator of the story and a long-time friend of the title character, Dr. Toby Fleishman.

Fleishman Is in Trouble is the second major series role Caplan has booked in the past week. She’s also set to star in a series adaptation of Fatal Attraction at Paramount+ as Alex, the role played by Glenn Close in the 1987 film.

Ordered to series in March for FX’s streaming hub on Hulu, Fleishman Is in Trouble follows the recently separated, 40-something Toby Fleishman, who enters the world of app-based dating and finds more success than he ever had the last time he was single, near the end of medical school. When his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, he’s left with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. Balancing parenting, friends, a long-awaited promotion at the hospital, and all the eligible women Manhattan has to offer, he realizes he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can more honestly examine what happened to their marriage.

Brodesser-Akner is adapting her novel and will executive produce with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant. ABC Signature is producing the series.

Caplan earned an Emmy nomination in 2014 for her work on Showtime’s Masters of Sex. Her recent credits include Apple’s Truth Be Told, Hulu’s Castle Rock and voice work on Netflix’s animated series Inside Job. She’s repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, Rise Management and Jackoway Austen.

Deadline first reported the news.