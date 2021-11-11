Lizzy Caplan to Star in ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series for Paramount+

Paramount+ is moving forward with its Fatal Attraction television series.

The ViacomCBS-backed streamer has handed out a formal order for the drama that had been in development there with a script-to-series commitment since earlier this year. Alongside the series order comes casting news that Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) will lead the cast for the update of the 1987 favorite.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) will serve as writer, showrunner and exec producer on the drama from Amblin Television. Cunningham will exec produce alongside Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom she shares a co-story credit. Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will exec produce for Amblin.

The new Fatal Attraction is described as a deep-dive reimagining of the psychosexual thriller and explore themes including marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Caplan will take on the role of Alex — previously portrayed by Glenn Close in the movie — who likewise becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair.

“Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” said Nicole Clemens, president of original scripted series at Paramount+. “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.”

Fatal Attraction was among the Paramount Pictures IP that was put into development at the former CBS All Access in February. The drama, along with updates of Love Story, The Parallax View, The Italian Job and Flashdance, remain in the works as Clemens looks to put her stamp on the streamer since adding oversight of originals earlier this year.

Fatal Attraction joins a rapidly growing slate of originals at Paramount+ that also includes Happy Face, The Good Fight and Evil (all from Robert and Michelle King); the Alex Kurtzman-led Star Trek franchise and the upcoming The Offer, The Game, Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone prequel 1883 and Showtime import Halo.

Caplan’s credits also include Truth Be Told, Party Down, The Class, True Blood, Freaks and Geeks and Mean Girls, among others. She’s repped by WME, Rise Management and Jackoway Austen.

A premiere date for Fatal Attraction has not yet been determined.

All told, the Paramount+ take is the second attempt to reboot Fatal Attraction for the small screen. Fox tried in 2015 with a limited series from Mad Men’s Maria and Andre Jacquemetton but the project — which would have been titled Obsession after rights issues — failed to move beyond the script stage.