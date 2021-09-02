Streaming TV App Locast Suspends Operations After Court Ruling

The streaming TV app Locast is shutting down for now, after losing a critical court ruling in a case brought by the broadcast networks, including CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox.

“As a non-profit, Locast was designed from the very beginning to operate in accordance with the strict letter of the law, but in response to the court’s recent rulings, with which we respectfully disagree, we are hereby suspending operations, effective immediately,” the company wrote in an email message to users Thursday.

Locast streamed local TV stations to users that did have access to them through a cable or satellite TV service, or who did not use a digital antenna. The service was available in some 36 local markets, which reached more than half of the U.S. population.

The service bore a striking similarity to Aereo, which also sought to stream local TV stations to users, but with a twist: Locast presented itself as a nonprofit that offered its service for free.

Under § 111(a)(5) of the Copyright Act, nonprofit organizations are allowed to operate secondary transmission services, and Locast used that as the crux of its legal argument. However, Locast also allowed users to donate $5 per month to help keep the service running, and interrupted programming every 15 or 20 minutes to run ads asking for donations. Those interruptive ads formed the basis of the broadcaster’s argument.

“Since portions of its user payments fund Locast’s expansion, its charges exceed those ‘necessary to defray the actual and reasonable costs of maintaining and operating the secondary transmission service,’ which is the only exemption granted in Section 111 (a) (5),” wrote U.S. District Court Judge Louis Stanton in his order Tuesday.

Locast launched in 2018, and was the brainchild of attorney David Goodfriend.