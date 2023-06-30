‘Queen Charlotte,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘1923’ Among Location Managers Guild Award Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
The Location Managers Guild International unwrapped its nominations for its 10th annual LMGI Awards for work in film, TV and commercials, which will be presented Aug. 26 at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.
During the ceremony, which also marks the Guild’s 20th anniversary, an award will also be presented for outstanding film commission. Nominees are The Alberta Film Commissions, The City of Brantford,
The City of Worcester (Mass.) Film Commission, The Czech Film Commission, The Montana Film Office and The Oklahoma Film and Music Office.
Location scout Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) will receive the Guild’s Trailblazer Award during the ceremony.
The complete list of nominees follows:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Jack Ryan – Season 3 –Prime Video
Succession – Season 4 – HBO l Max
The Diplomat – Netflix
The Handmaids Tale – Season 5 – Hulu/MGM Studios
The Last of Us – HBO l Max
The Old Man – FX Networks
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
1923 – Paramount
Peaky Blinders – Season 6 – Netflix
Perry Mason – Season 2 – HBO l Max
SEE – Season 3 – Apple TV +
Westworld – Season 4 – HBO l Max
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY OR LIMITED SERIES
A Spy Among Friends – Prime Video
Daisy Jones and the Six – Prime Video
The White Lotus – Season 2 – HBO l Max
Queen Charlotte – Netflix
White House Plumbers – HBO l Max
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Glass Onion – Netflix
John Wick 4 – Lionsgate
Tár – Focus/Universal Pictures
The Covenant – Netflix
Troll – Netflix
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix
Argentina 1985 – Prime Video
The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures
The Woman King – Tri Star Pictures/Sony Pictures
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
AirPods Pro “Quiet the Noise”
Apple “The Greatest”
Go RVing Canada “You Are Out There”
Icelandair “Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave”
Visit California “Kidifornia Family Vacation”
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
The Alberta Film Commissions (Calgary, Edmonton)/Calgary Economic Development – The Last of Us
The City of Brantford – The Handmaids Tale – Season 5
The City of Worcester, MA Film Commission – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Czech Film Commission – The Gray Man
The Montana Film Office – 1923
The Oklahoma Film + Music Office – Reservation Dogs – Season 2
