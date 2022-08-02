Why Logan Lerman Is Excited for a New Generation to Watch the Disney+ ‘Percy Jackson’ Series

While on the red carpet for his latest project Bullet Train on Monday night in Los Angeles, Logan Lerman also reacted to the news that the Percy Jackson franchise, in which he starred, is getting a new iteration.

Lerman led 2010’s Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters as its title star, the half-human son of Greek god Poseidon. Now, Disney+ is reviving the story with the series adaptation Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell is taking on the role of Percy.

“I’m really excited,” Lerman told The Hollywood Reporter of his thoughts on the series. “Curious to see it — everything I’ve seen so far, peripherally, just about casting and how they’re doing it, and that [Percy Jackson author] Rick [Riordan] is running it, just makes me happy. It makes me happy for the fans and excited for this new generation to watch it.”

Original #PercyJackson star @LoganLerman is super excited to see the new Disney+ series pic.twitter.com/TqMJGpUCRB — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 2, 2022

And after fans have been lobbying for his participation in the series, can audiences expect to see him appear?

“It’s an interesting question because, could you? Sure. But, I’m not. I’m not,” he answered, acknowledging that any possible return would “just depend on certain factors, a number of things, but most importantly the quality of the script and the role.”

“But they haven’t talked to me, they don’t want me in it, I don’t think,” he continued. “I probably would’ve heard something by now. But either way, who cares? It’s awesome that they’re making it, and I’m excited to see them do it.”

Disney+ gave a series order to Percy Jackson and the Olympians in January. The series follows a 12-year-old boy who learns he is a demigod, and is just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now, Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus. Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire, Rel) and Aryan Simhadri (Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen) will star alongside Skobell.