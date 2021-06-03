This Week in TV: ‘Loki,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Sweet Tooth’

The third Marvel live-action series on Disney+ rolls out in the coming week with the debut of Loki. The next seven days also brings a new Bachelorette, a winning comic book adaptation and a well reviewed British import.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

It’s next (anti)hero up as the Marvel machine on Disney+ rolls on with Loki (Wednesday). Tom Hiddleston’s Norse god is tasked with fixing some time travel-related shenanigans from Avengers: Endgame, part of his penance for stealing the Tesseract in that film. Owen Wilson, playing a Time Variance Authority officer with the delightful name Mobius M. Mobius, also stars. Episodes will debut weekly.

Also on streaming …

We Are Lady Parts (Thursday, Peacock) is a “delightfully entertaining” comedy, writes THR critic Lovia Gyarkye, about an all-women Muslim punk rock band in London. Season two of Why Women Kill (Thursday, Paramount+) stars Allison Tolman and Lana Parrilla. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth (Friday) pulls off the balance of whimsy and adventure with “real deftness,” writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg. Stephen King adaptation Lisey’s Story (Friday, Apple TV+) stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. The second and final season of Mae Martin’s Feel Good debuts Friday on Netflix. The New York Times Presents (Friday, FX on Hulu) delves into influencer culture.

On broadcast …

Returning: The Bachelorette (8 p.m. Monday, ABC) will begin its 17th season without long-time host Chris Harrison, who’s still away from the show after seemingly waving away alleged racist actions by the previous season’s winner, Rachel Kirkconnell, in an interview with Rache Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, on Extra. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host as Katie Thurston begins her selections from a pool of guys.

Also: The Jamie Foxx-hosted Beat Shazam returns to Fox (8 p.m. Thursday). The season finales of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy air at 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday on ABC. The network also the season premiere of Emergency Call at 8 p.m. Friday and summer runs of Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase and To Tell the Truth starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

On cable …

New: Little Birds (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz) is making its Stateside debut after airing in the U.K. last year. The limited series is based on a volume of short stories by Anais Nin and stars Juno Temple as an American woman in 1955 Tangiers who experiences a sexual awakening.

Also: New seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation (8 p.m. Thursday, MTV), War of the Worlds (9 p.m. Sunday, Epix) and Tyler Perry’s Sistas (9 p.m. Wednesday, BET).

In case you missed it …

High on the Hog is a show about food, but like Padma Laskshmi’s Taste the Nation and, of course, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, it has lots more to offer than just beautiful shots of delicious-looking dishes (though there’s plenty of that). The show’s subtitle is How African American Cuisine Transformed America, and host Stephen Satterfield explores both the history of oppression and the triumphs of Black cooks and chefs past and present. As THR‘s Lovia Gyarkye notes, “It’s a shame that High on the Hog is only four episodes.” The series is streaming on Netflix.