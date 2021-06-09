A Day in the Life of ‘Loki’ Head Writer Michael Waldron: “I Google Myself”

6 A.M. I shoot straight up in bed like the parents from Home Alone. The wife and I are both early risers.

6:30 A.M. While my better half gets ready for her job in pediatric plastic surgery, I loaf around in sweatpants and tell her for the 10th time that I’m doing a Loki interview later. She downs a coffee, wishes me luck, and rushes out with glorious purpose … while I stay home and google myself.

8 A.M. After a walk with my frequent collaborator, an old rescue poodle named Jack, I prep for the virtual interview by rewatching the first two episodes of Loki while inhaling a breakfast burrito from Café Los Feliz.

10 A.M. It’s scary being interviewed for an MCU project prerelease; pretty much anything you say feels like a spoiler. But I make it through without the bomb Marvel implanted in my chest detonating, which means I did OK.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in Loki. Marvel Studios/Disney+

11 A.M. I travel from the bedroom to the living room for a postproduction meeting on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. I spent the last several months in London helping Sam Raimi make this movie. I feel very lucky — too lucky. I remind myself to schedule a physical.

2 P.M. When I’m done in the living room, I head back to the bedroom to watch and give notes on a just-delivered episode of Heels. Then I listen to and discuss main title song options with showrunner Mike O’Malley. The first half of the day was all about leather-clad superheroes, so it’s nice to shift gears to leather-clad wrestlers.

3:30 P.M. I cue my favorite writing music — today it’s John Williams’ A.I. score — and turn my focus to a new project — one I’m thrilled to finally discuss here publicly: The [REDACTED END REDACTION]. Anyway, I hope you’re as excited about all that as I am.

5 P.M. It’s getting late and I still need to write this diary, so I head to the Griffith Park driving range. Golf is a lot like writing: It requires laser focus, it’s miserable and takes forever. I have bad form that hurts my wrists, and I love it.

Waldron golfing. Courtesy of Subject

6 P.M. Wow, where does the day go? I’m hungry. I think I’ll meet my wife and our friends at Ye Rustic Inn. Just gonna have one drink.

1 A.M. Dear diary, wtf did I do today.

This story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.