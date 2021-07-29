‘Loki,’ ‘Manifest’ Stay Atop Nielsen Streaming Charts

Manifest‘s big run on Netflix continued in the week of June 28-July 4, as the canceled NBC series again topped the overall streaming rankings from Nielsen. Loki also rebounded in its fourth week, claiming the No. 1 spot among original streaming shows.

Manifest didn’t rack up quite as much viewing time as it did the previous week, falling about 9 percent to 1.87 billion minutes. The Warner Bros.-produced series continued a remarkable run on Netflix, however, collecting more that 7.5 billion minutes of watch time for its first two seasons over the past four weeks of the chart. NBC canceled the series on June 15.

Loki, meanwhile, maintained a healthy lead in the original series rankings, growing by 100 million minutes over the prior week to 813 million minutes — its second highest total so far behind the 886 million for the week of its second episode. Coming in second was Amazon’s Bosch, which rose by about 16 percent to 490 million minutes.

The top 10 originals featured three newcomers, all from Netflix: Sex/Life (449 million minutes of viewing time), anime series The Seven Deadly Sins (255 million) and true crime miniseries Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (206 million). Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (209 million) hung around two weeks after its season finale.

Chris Pratt starrer The Tomorrow War topped the movie rankings for its opening week with 1.23 billion minutes of viewing time on Amazon. It edged out previous No. 1 Luca (1.16 billion).

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

Nielsen’s streaming top 10s for June 28-July 4 are below.

Original Series

1. Loki (Disney+), 813 million minutes viewed

2. Bosch (Amazon), 490 million

3. Lucifer (Netflix), 450 million

4. Sex/Life (Netflix), 449 million

5. Too Hot to Handle (Netflix), 395 million

6. Sweet Tooth (Netflix), 256 million

7. The Seven Deadly Sins (Netflix), 255 million

8. Workin’ Moms (Netflix), 247 million

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 209 million

10. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix), 206 million

Acquired Series

1. Manifest (Netflix), 1.87 billion minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 708 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 647 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 606 million

5. Downton Abbey (Netflix), 506 million

6. NCIS (Netflix), 443 million

7. Heartland (Netflix), 394 million

8. Supernatural (Netflix), 376 million

9. Schitt’s Creek (Netflix), 260 million

10. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 259 million