‘Loki’ Marks Biggest Marvel Series Premiere on Disney+

Loki delivered Marvel’s biggest series premiere on Disney+ yet, according to Nielsen’s streaming rankings. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, meanwhile, displaced Lucifer as the top overall streaming title in the week of June 7-13.

The first episode of Loki racked up 731 million minutes of viewing time, significantly higher than the premieres of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (495 million minutes) and WandaVision (434 million) earlier in the year. Loki, which premiered on Wednesday, June 9, also had two extra days to gather viewers as a result of Disney+ switching the release dates for its originals from Fridays to Wednesdays. More than 14 million Disney+ accounts watched the premiere, based on its 52-minute running time.

Sweet Tooth catapulted to the top overall spot in Nielsen’s rankings in its second week. The eight-episode series, based on Jeff Lemire’s comic, grew by better than 80 percent to 1.43 billion minutes of viewing time. That was enough to knock Lucifer out of the No. 1 perch, though the series still drew more than 1 billion minutes of viewing time. The latter fell by about 45 percent from 1.84 billion minutes the previous week.

NBC drama Manifest scored strong viewing with its third-season debut on Netflix, drawing 1.11 billion minutes of viewing time for the week. (NBC canceled the Warner Bros.-produced series on June 15.) Disney+’s Raya and the Last Dragon, whose premium window lifted at the end of May, spent a second week atop the movie charts with 953 million minutes of watch time.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix in its rankings.

Nielsen’s streaming top 10s for June 7-13 are below. Original streaming films are marked with an asterisk; movies with a simultaneous theatrical release have two asterisks.

Original Series

1. Sweet Tooth (Netflix), 1.43 billion minutes viewed

2. Lucifer (Netflix), 1.01 billion

3. Loki (Disney+), 731 million

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 422 million

5. Lupin (Netflix), 237 million

6. The Kominsky Method (Netflix), 235 million

7. Ragnarok (Netflix), 182 million

8. Longmire (Netflix), 156 million

9. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix), 142 million

10. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 137 million

Acquired Series

1. Manifest (Netflix), 1.11 billion minutes

2. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 686 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 656 million

4. Downton Abbey (Netflix), 630 million

5. NCIS (Netflix), 528 million

6. Cocomelon (Netflix), 515 million

7. Dirty John (Netflix), 474 million

8. L.A.’s Finest (Netflix), 391 million

9. Heartland (Netflix), 380 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 354 million

Movies

1. Raya and the Last Dragon* (Disney+), 953 million

2. Wish Dragon (Netflix), 366 million

3. Home (2015) (Netflix), 240 million

4. 2 Hearts (Netflix), 184 million

5. Moana (Disney+), 183 million

6. Cruella** (Disney+), 169 million

7. The Mitchells vs. the Machines* (Netflix), 167 million

8. Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix), 160 million

9. Monsters vs. Aliens (Netflix), 127 million

10. Army of the Dead* (Netflix), 117 million