‘Loki’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

Loki is the first of Marvel’s Disney+ scripted originals to score a formal renewal.

The comic book powerhouse used the mid-credits scene from Loki’s season finale Wednesday to formally announce that the Tom Hiddleston starrer would be back for a second season. No additional details were included beyond the title card with the news.

Loki is the third of Marvel’s scripted TV series to debut on Disney+. The first, WandaVision, ended with an episode that was labeled as a series finale. The Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany series also scored 23 Emmy nominations Tuesday — second overall, an impressive showing for Marvel’s first foray — in the limited series category. Olsen is set to next appear in Marvel’s upcoming Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (due in March).

Marvel’s second offering, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is billed as an ongoing drama series (it collected five Emmy nominations in the category Tuesday). That series leads into the next Captain America movie as Marvel continues to move seamlessly between television and film as it connects the MCU to Disney+ originals.

That push continued Wednesday with the Loki finale. Without getting into spoilers (we’ll leave that to our Heat Vision colleagues), the Loki finale set the stage for Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hiddleston’s Loki character is also expected to also appear in the next Dr. Strange. (Marvel has yet to confirm whether or not that’s happening.) The multiverse-busting finale also seems to have paved the way for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home as it’s been rumored that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with former key villains played by Jamie Foxx (Electro) and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), will appear in Marvel’s December release.

Marvel’s next Disney+ series will be the animated What If… (Aug. 11). Hawkeye is due in late 2021, with several other Marvel scripted originals (She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Iron Heart, Secret Invasion, Wakanda to name a few) also in various stages of development. For its part, Black Widow — which is available to stream on Disney+ and in theaters — also set up Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova to appear in Hawkeye.