‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Off Time Travel — and Jonathan Majors

Ke Huy Quan as O.B., Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Owen Wilson as Mobius in LOKI.

The second season of Loki has revealed its first look, with the new trailer revealing a brief look at Kang, the character played by embattled actor Jonathan Majors.

Loki is the first live-action Marvel series to get a season two, and once again stars Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius of the Time Variance Authority. Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and Blindspotting‘s Rafael Casal join the franchise as well.

The inclusion of Majors in the trailer answers a question about how Disney would market the show, in which the actor a key antagonist and is said to appear in about half the episodes.

The actor first appeared in the season one finale as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which included a Kang-centric post credits scene. Majors was arrested New York in late March in what police described the incident as a domestic dispute in which a 30 year old woman sustained minor injuries. Majors, through an attorney, has denied wrongdoing. He now awaits an Aug. 3 court date.

Eric Martin wrote this six-episode season of Loki, with Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead and Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani.

Loki season two streams Oct. 6 on Disney+. See some of the first look photos below.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Ke Huy Quan as OB and Owen Wilson as Mobius. Courtesy of Gareth Gatrell/MARVEL

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Courtesy of Gareth Gatrell/MARVEL

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie. Courtesy of Gareth Gatrell/MARVEL

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer. Courtesy of Gareth Gatrell/MARVEL