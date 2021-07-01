How Sophia Di Martino’s ‘Loki’ Costume Was Designed to Support the New Mom on Set

Sophia Di Martino has revealed how a simple costume alteration made her life as a breastfeeding mom that much easier while filming Loki.

The British actress, who plays the Loki variant Sylvie on the Disney+ series, posted a message along with a photo to her Twitter account on Thursday detailing how the show’s “genius” costume designer Christine Wada accommodated the nursing mom without major changes to her character’s costume.

After sharing that “it’s not easy being a working mama,” Di Martino explained that Wada had added “concealed zippers” to the chest area of the Sylvie bodysuit “so I could pump easily & nurse my baby between takes.”

It’s not easy being a working Mama! Genius #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume & added concealed zippers so I could pump easily & nurse my baby between takes. Little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job & be a parent. I’m forever grateful 💖 pic.twitter.com/nn0d8HYrFi — Sophia Di Martino (@sophiadimartino) July 1, 2021

“Little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job & be a parent,” the Loki star wrote before ending her message by saying that she’s “forever grateful.”

Di Martino was cast as the Loki variant in November 2019, around the same time she welcomed her first child with actor-writer Will Sharpe. In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared a photo of herself in Marvel Studios stunt gym, “[four] months postpartum!”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the English actor shared that due to her being pregnant and in London while Loki star Tom Hiddleston was on Broadway, she couldn’t travel, resulting in her audition process being quite speedy.

“I literally just did one audition tape for this. I didn’t really have an in-person audition; we didn’t do any screen tests,” she said. “So it was a very quick process, but I think she was pretty keen on me doing it after I read for the part.”