‘TV’s Top 5’: How Marvel’s ‘Loki’ Was Influenced by ‘Rick and Morty’

1. Harrison out.

Following a 19-year run as the face of Bachelor Nation, Chris Harrison’s days with the franchise are officially over. This segment features THR‘s resident Bachelor Nation expert Jackie Strause breaking down what happened, how the stars of the franchise responded to Harrison’s ouster and what’s next for the beleaguered (and rich) former host.

2. Zoey’s not-so-extraordinary news.

NBC axed critical favorite Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist after a deal to move the musical dramedy to Peacock fizzled. This segment explores the why behind the cancellation and how likely it is that the Lionsgate TV-produced series will find another home (outside of NBCUniversal).

3. Netflix’s retail bet.

The streaming giant this week announced it was launching an online retail site. This move is Netflix’s latest effort to generate additional revenue as subscriber gains have slowed.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Loki head writer (aka showrunner) Michael Waldron joins the show this week to discuss Marvel’s third series for Disney+. The interview explores the ways Waldron’s experience working with Dan Harmon on Rick and Morty (and on Community) helped inform the Tom Hiddleston starrer. “I never thought of Loki as a comedy,” Waldron says, noting the show’s humor comes from watching the god of mischief “respond to the crazy stuff he’s dealing with” as opposed to joke set-up and punchlines. Waldron also weighs in on how Loki connects to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which he’s writing) and if there will be a second season.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of Lupin part two, Betty, Tuca and Bertie and Blindspotting.

Coming next week… an interview with Blindspotting boss Rafael Casal.

